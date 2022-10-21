Three Bridges youngsters not overawed as they lose on penalties in Velocity Cup

A much changed Bridges side that was able to give a number of youngsters rare opportunities as well as giving time for a couple returning from injuries. In fact, nine of the players featured at different stages of the match hadn’t previously made that many appearances between them! But how well they played, and it was only the lottery of the dreaded penalty shoot out that finally left visitors Sutton Common Rovers with the ‘reward’ of a Third Round tie away to Binfield. Conner Collcutt was busy all game and forced Daniel Purdue into a save as early as the fourth minute, whilst Manny Tehe also tested the visiting keeper after a delightful turn. At the other end Mitch Bromage made a good save to deny Steph Akmel and then kept out a header from Daniel Uzor. But he was well beaten after eighteen minutes by a wicked swerving 30 yard effort from JAVIN DOUGAN. But the expected onslaught from the seemingly more experienced Rovers outfit failed to materialise, and it was Bridges who were creating the best chances. Collcutt saw one effort tipped over the bar and a free kick turned away for a corner, and both Reegan Jeffrey and Alex Kaye also saw efforts pushed away for corners. And it was from the latter’s corner that the equaliser came as the ball was played short to COLLCUTT, who cut across the goal area before driving low past Purdue, who dived far too late to be able to prevent the goal. Michael Wilson, a constant threat in Bridges’ midfield, almost caught out Purdue as the second half began, whilst Kaye and Collcutt combined to test Purdue yet again. But, after 53 minutes, it was Rovers who restored their lead with another blistering long range effort from MATTHEW SURMON as he galloped from the centre circle to net from thirty yards plus. It was then the turn of WILSON to hit a screamer of his own after. 62 minutes as, despite being pushed wide, he hit an unstoppable shot to level things again. The nearest anyone came to a winner in normal time was Kyron Richards, who just failed to catch out Mitch Bromage, whose brother Tad was a rock in the heart of the defence alongside 18 year old Tressor Difika. So, it had to be settled on penalties. Wilson and Collcutt both netted for Bridges, whilst just as impressively Tony Halsey and Bobby Moore netted for Rovers. Joe Stone was then denied by Purdue before further successes for Surmon, Kaye (comprehensively for Bridges) and Dougan. But when Purdue tipped Tad Bromage’s effort onto the bar and to safety, the Rovers players ran to congratulate him. A valiant display by the Bridges youngsters though.