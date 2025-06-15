Thrilling finish as Cuckfield edge win over Hailsham in nail-biter at the Oval

In a contest brimming with momentum shifts, powerful hitting and clinical bowling spells, Cuckfield CC seconds pulled off a dramatic four-wicket win over Hailsham CC with just 2.3 overs to spare in a high-quality Sussex Division 3 East encounter.

Batting first on a flat deck, Hailsham made a steady start before a mini-collapse and a rebuilding effort pushed them to a competitive total of 234-6 from 45 overs.

Ollie McDonald (54 off 53) provided early impetus with a fluent half-century, combining touch with aggression, especially against the pace of Dominic Sear and the guile of Will Broyd.

However, it was Ciaran Peacock’s 75 (94 balls)that formed the backbone of Hailsham’s innings. Peacock was patient early, but accelerated well during the middle overs, playing elegant drives and rotating strike effectively.

Despite a few quick wickets — including a duck for Jake Hainsworth and a brisk 12 from Simon Dunning — Ethan Dawber (34) provided vital support, helping Peacock steer the innings past 200. Late cameos from Tom McDonald and Andrew Anthony ensured Hailsham crossed the psychological 230 mark.

For Cuckfield, Tom Lord (2-32) was the pick of the bowlers, getting key breakthroughs in the middle overs, while Theo Barker (2-46) chipped in effectively with the new ball.

Chasing 235 was never going to be a stroll, and Hailsham struck early through Andrew Anthony, trapping the dangerous Josh Downey lbw for 26. Soon after, Jack Coughlan removed Dominic Sear and then Dan Turner — but not before Turner had carved a destructive 81 off 73 balls, including three massive sixes that put Cuckfield well ahead of the rate.

The real hero of the chase, however, was Johnny Prior, whose composed unbeaten 83 off 115 deliveries anchored the innings magnificently. He played the role of stabilizer, allowing others around him to take risks. While wickets fell at the other end — including a smart run-out of Nathan Buckeridge and a fine catch from Jason Tibble to dismiss Chris Taylor — Prior never looked flustered.

The game got tense as Hailsham sniffed a late comeback. Cuckfield had slipped from 200-2 to 236-6, but a couple of crisp boundaries from Theo Barker (10 off 3 balls)* sealed the match in emphatic style in the 44th over.

S Lyons player of the match: Ciaran Peacock.