Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton player ratings: Trio of penalty claims denied as Seagulls score mostly 5s

An underwhelming performance against Tottenham Hotspur saw the Seagulls suffer their second defeat of the season at Brisbane Road.

In a first half of which the Seagulls found themselves under heavy pressure from the hosts, Spurs found their deserved lead inside 26 minutes.

Summer signing Cathinka Tandberg fired a strike across goal to clinch her third conversion in just five WSL fixtures. The move was, however, unsurprisingly orchestrated by the lively Jess Naz, who shrugged off Maisie Symonds before playing the ball across to the 21-year-old.

While the Seagulls only offered two shots on goal in a disappointing first 45, the visitors would have felt aggrieved with several decisions from referee Ryan Atkin.

Tottenham defender Tōko Koga slipped and then appeared to purposely land on the ball in the opening five minutes, with penalty claims from Jelena Čanković being dismissed.

A corner-kick delivery just before half-time also saw Brighton striker Michelle Agyemang dragged down as she looked to bring the ball under control with her chest, but once again the referee was unmoved.

Another bizarre decision from Atkin arose just after the hour mark, with the referee unconvinced despite Amanda Nildén catching the leg of Brighton’s Kiko Seike.

While Brighton continued their intent to find an equaliser with shots from the Japan international and Rosa Kafaji, Chiamaka Nnadozie was forced into several saves at the other end to ensure the Seagulls only suffered a 1-0 defeat.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their narrow defeat to Tottenham Women.

Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK)- 7 Kept possession for too long at times, provided several important saves including for Naz’s strike and a freekick from Eveliina Summanen.

Marisa Olislagers - 5 Was well beaten by Jess Naz in the first half, however gained possession and had a stronger second half.

Caitlin Hayes - 5 Vital challenge on Tandberg in the box. Played several promising balls forward. Booked.

Rachel McLauchlan - 5 Provided various important blocks as Spurs applied the pressure. Her overhead kick proved the most promising chance for the Seagulls in the first half.

Charlize Rule - 4 Failed to provide a timely challenge on Tandberg to stop the striker from scoring. Was fortunate to not receive a booking for an untimely challenge.

Jelena Čanković - 5 Looked to pounce on a slip from Koga, and should have been awarded a penalty. Continuously ran after players to close them down but would have liked to dictate play more.

Maisie Symonds C - 4 Broke up play in the midfield at times. Didn’t keep pace with Naz as she provided the assist for Tandberg’s opener.

Rosa Kafaji - 6 Failed to make an impression in the first half, lively in the second. Often got the better of fullback Ashleigh Neville and offered several shots on goal.

Nadine Noordam - 4 Failed to really make an offensive impression in the place of Kirby, and didn’t apply significant pressure to Spurs’ midfield.

Kiko Seike - 6 Picked up loose balls and looked to advance Albion’s attacks in a lively second half display. Taken down after arriving in the box for what looked a penalty.

Michelle Agyemang - 5 Minimal service from her teammates. Held the ball up well and should have been awarded a penalty when shoved over in the box.

Brighton substitutes: Carla Camacho - 5 Replaced Noordam in the 72nd minute. Tried to escape several tight spaces, didn’t make the desired impression.

Maelys Mpomé - 5 Replaced McLauchlan in the 72nd minute. Joined the Albion defence as they searched for an equaliser.

Bex Rayner - N/A Replaced Seike with two minutes of normal time remaining.