Brodie Tray, Lancing v Shoreham played June 16 on a glorious day, was another tough game for lancing only successful with one triple.

Well done to Chris Byrnes with his team, David Miller and Ron Roberts winning 15-11. Shoreham played well and deserved the result. Overall score 78-57, 8-2 league points to Shoreham.

Brighton & Hove D.L. Div 2, Lancing v Peacehaven Bowling Club played on June 17. Lancing players supported this game well, especially as it was played away on an evening. All three rinks played well winning them all.

Top rink was Captain of the Day, Phil Hillsden skipping, Martin Salter, Tony Dennis and Richard Bryan, 24-8. Another rink, skipped by Alan Wadey with Les Koroknai, Howard Watson and Amin Ferdowsian. 19-11. To complete the evening the last rink skipped by Alan Bailey, Adam Woodroffe, Roy Jackson, Colin Campbell, was a drawn game 14-14. Overall score 57-33, 9-1 League points to Lancing.

Lancing v Maltravers Stracey Shield competition 19th June

Stracey Shield against Maltravers Bowling Club, played at Lancing on Thursday, June 19. A hard-fought afternoon playing the Stracey four rinks in very warm weather. The afternoon produced one win and a drawn game for Lancing.

The winning rink skipped by Phil Hillsden, with Howard Watson, Sandra Dunnion and Richard Bryant.18-12. Drawn rink by Alan Bailey, Adam Woodroffe, John Muncer, Walter Guelpa. Two rinks won by Maltravers. Overall score 77-66, league points 7-3 to Maltravers.

Sussex County mixed Fours, Lancing v Hollingbury Park, played away on Friday, June 20. The team, Allen Bailey skipping, Adam Woodroffe, Jayne Thomas, and Sheila Thorton. This was an exciting game with Lancing after seven ends trailing, 10-3, but steadily inching forward, going ahead on thirteenth end, 13-11. Maintaining this discipline and determination, Lancing won the game 17-14. The next round will be played at home against either Burgess Hill or Horsham.

Friendly against Woodingdean Bowling Club, played at Woodingdean on a lovely sunny afternoon. This was a close game with everyone enjoying their bowls. Lancing winning three of the triples played and losing one. Captain of the day, Tim Clarke was delighted with the result. Overall winning score for Lancing 62-58.