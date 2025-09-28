Traditional end to season at Norfolk
The winners of the top rink fittingly contained Club President, Pauline Phillips who with Hilary Claydon and John Collins defeated Mike Johnson, Elaine Montgomery and Neil Gillingham 24:7.
Winning for the Captains team were again fittingly the Club Captain, Jim Raggett with Tony Borg and Pauline Slade who defeated Caroline Longhurst, Keith Ireland, and Peter Slade 19:16, also David Noakes and Suki Ritblat winners 15:9 over Alan Russell and Brian Phillips.
The remaining rink ended in a 11:11 tie between, for the Presidents, Malcolm Janman, John Rainbow, and Hugh Montgomery, and, for the Captains, Allison Hayyes, Errol Moult, and Denny Roberts.
All that now remains is to await the start of the indoor season, where special interest will surround the short mat teams. For the first time Norfolk will field three teams which means there will be a team in each division of the West Sussex Short Mat League.