A total of 58 runners from as far afield as London, Surrey, West Sussex and Kent took part in Sunday morning's inaugural 10km trail race, defying wind speeds approaching 50mph on a stamina-sapping course, mostly within Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

Although many sections of the route were very runnable, there were also plenty of stretches which were greasy, boggy and even under water in places.

After a relatively sedate opening 4k along the hard track known as The Ridge, things got progressively tougher for the runners as they turned into the teeth of the brutal wind at halfway and made their way back along public and permissive footpaths passing the iconic 16th century Camber Castle on their way to the finish.

The early leaders enjoyed the scenery so much in fact that they inadvertently added an extra kilometre on to the route by turning off The Ridge earlier than instructed, and running on a parallel path through the reserve.

Hastings Runners quintet L/R Katy Harrison, Sarah Heasman, Joanna Hatton, Samantha Hazlewood & Sarah Taylor - pictures by Lee Wright

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners, was won by HY AC's Stuart Piper in an impressive time of 45.21, just ahead of Scott Richardson (unattached) in 45.43 and Graeme McIntosh (Wadhurst Runners) in 46.42. All three took the scenic route which came out at 11k.

First lady finisher was Sabrina Holt (Spearhead Fitness, Bexhill) in an excellent time of 52.27, gradually pulling clear of close pursuers Soph Cheeseman (54.06) and Ema Marshal (54.58), both unattached, in the final 3k.

1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners despite the horrendous conditions.

"We'd especially like to thank all our volunteers, Sussex Wildlife Trust and Ed Langrish at Castle Farm for their cooperation, and Winchelsea Beach Community Association for the use of their hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards."

Nine more races are planned for 2025, with the Icklesham Trail 8k next up on April 27. Please contact [email protected] for further details.