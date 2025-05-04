Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As matches start coming thick and fast, Pulborough Bowls Club members are beginning to get used to the green again for the new season.

Pulborough's first match of the week was at home to Sutton. Four triples played 18 ends into the evening sun, which is never ideal, but necessary to preserve the green for the rest of the season.

Of the four teams, three were victorious, giving Pulborough the win by 77-51, largely due to the Captain's Top rink of Christian Bushell, Brian Maughan and club Captain John Brown, who finished with a flourish, taking six shots on the final end to win by 25-9.

Second was Malcolm Gray's team of Marc Pells and Jane Gray on +10 shots and Dave Cobbold's team squeaked a win by 16-15 after a close battle.

Jacob Pells in action against Sutton BC

An away match on a much heavier green at Stedham saw the captain again take top rink by 35 shots to four, but this time taking a seven on the final end! He was supported on the green by number 1 James Barber and number 2 Brian Maughan. With a draw on rink 2 by Dave Cobbold and team, Pulborough narrowly took their second win by 60-50.

Last up for the week was another home match against Henfield.

Three triples took to the green in much windier and cooler conditions than of late. Skip Jane Gray, with Dave Soutar as Lead and Jenny Miland-Taylor as number 2, peaked at eight shots ahead on the 11th end, but were pulled back to 19/16 by the 18th, while Top County player, Matt Ives led his team of LA Feldmanis and Ray Knight to an embarrassingly good win of 27 shots to just five, only losing three ends overall.

The final result was a win for the home side by 55-37.

John Brown in action against Sutton BC

Pulborough next play at home to Cranleigh on Thursday 8th, away in their first West Sussex Bowls League match against East Preston on Saturday and at home in the Ron and Eileen Branch Shield on Sunday from 2pm.