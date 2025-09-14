Tributes paid after British boxing legend Ricky Hatton passes away aged 46

Getty Images

There was some devastating news from the world of sport on Sunday after it was confirmed British boxing legend Ricky Hatton had passed away.

The world of sport has come together to pay emotional tributes to Boxing legend Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton after he passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday.

Hatton became one of Britain’s most loved fighters throughout a glittering career that contained a win record of 45 victories in 48 professional bouts prior to his retirement in 2012. Most notably, the Stockport-born boxer produced stunning world title wins against Russia’s Kostya Tszyu and Mexican legend Jose Luis Castillo as he landed the IBF light welterweight and WBC international light welterweight belts respectively.

The first loss of Hatton’s esteemed career came against one of the all-time greats of the sport as he suffered a technical knockout loss against Floyd Mayweather Junior in December 2007 before a second defeat came against another icon, Manny Pacquaio just under two years later. A final professional bout came with a third loss against Ukrainian welterweight Vyacheslav Senchenko in November 2012 - but those defeats will not take away from what was an outstanding career largely spent at the top level of boxing.

Hatton remained an admired figure within sport for his achievements and there was an outpouring of emotion and shock when it was confirmed the 46-year-old had been found dead at his home in Hyde early on Sunday morning.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Tyson Fury led the tributes to Hatton via an emotional social media post as he said: “RIP to the legend @rickyhatton may he RIP. There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. can’t believe this so young.” Former trainer Adam Booth added: “Truly heartbreaking. Ricky rest your soul in peace my friend. I hope your spirit can now truly feel the love and admiration that has always existed for you!”

Chris Eubank Jr wrote, “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, and Hatton’s popularity across sports led former England striker Michael Owen to say: “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news”.

Matchroom Boxing posted: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton,” and Piers Morgan said: “RIP Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester, police say no suspicious circumstances. What incredibly sad news.”

Hatton was also a passionate supporter of Premier League giants Manchester City and the popular City Xtra X account paid their own emotional tribute to the former world champion. They posted: “We are extremely saddened to learn of news regarding the passing of boxing legend and lifelong #ManCity fan, Ricky Hatton. We send our heartfelt condolences to all of his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Hitman.”