Trophies aplenty at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many members took to the fairways in Spring sunshine to play for multiple trophies.

Some 82 men took part in the Men's Hospital Cup on Sunday 14th April. In spring like conditions the scores were excellent but playing off 22 handicap and with an incredible score of nett 65 the outright winner was Martin Edgar. Matthew Cawsey was the runner up with an equally impressive score of nett 66 & George Jones took third place on countback from Craig Leeves who both scored nett 67.

In spring like conditions 32 ladies entered the Granny Vase stableford competition off the blue tees on Saturday 13th & Thursday 18th April. With a fabulous score of 40 points the outright winner was Mandy Hilton, however due to her not being a Granny she was not eligible to take the trophy. This went to Brenda Humphrey who scored 35 points beating Ruby Woolley on countback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just four pairs entered the ladies Coronation Foursomes competition on 21st April. The winners with a score of 34 points were Jen Boakes and Fee Blackwell, they will go on to represent Crowborough Golf Club at the South region finals in August. The runners up spot went to Sharon Taylor & Claire Boucher with a score of 31 points and they just pipped Lindsay young & Sandra Munt who had the same score but lost out on countback.

Photo by Matt Aylward on Unsplash

79 members took part in an All-Comers Stableford on Sunday 21st April. With a score of 39 points the winner was Elliott Hartley. The runner up with a score of 38 points was Ryan Slade beating Andrew Wake on countback.

Three competitions contributed to the Ladies Spring Meeting with the first being held on Thursday 24th which saw 33 ladies taking part. Katie Livesey who only joined the club in February had clearly got to grips with the course and was the winner of the Silver division with a nett 72. She also won the Enid Wilson Niblick golf Club for the best nett of the day. Emma Morgan took the runners up spot with a nett 75 and Vicky McLean was in third place with nett 76. Emma Morgan also won the scratch prize for the best gross score of the day. The Bronze division winner went to Jane Adams with a nett 73, followed by Claire Boucher taking runner up spot with a nett 75 and Penny Tyrrell with a nett 76 taking third place. An individual stableford competition took place on the morning of Thursday 2nd May with 37 ladies taking part. The prizes were split between Silver and Bronze divisions and with a score of 35 points the winner of the Silver division was Mandy Hilton. Also with 34 points but losing out on countback and having to settle for runners up spot was Fee Blackwell. Angela Fry was in third place with as score of 33 points. Gill Baxter was the winner of the Bronze division with a score of 36 points with Irene Toyne taking the runners up spot with 35 points and Philly Dagwell came third with 34 points. Nearest the pin on 3rd hole went to Sara Young and on the 13th went to Pat Donald. The afternoon saw 32 ladies back on the course again playing a greensomes competition over 12 holes. The outright winners with a magnificent score of 36 points were Shelagh Black & Vanessa Barrington-Johnson. 5 pairs tied for second place all scoring 24 points however with the best back nine Sue Richardson & Karen Spicer took the runners up spot from Sharon Taylor & Angela Fry on countback.

The Men's RNLI & SCGU Claret Jug took place on Saturday 27th April with 88 men taking part. With an outstanding net 61 the outright winner was Glen Campbell. Nigel Fox took the runners up spot with a net 65 and Martin Edgar was in third place with net 66 just beating Junior Captain Josh Proctor on countback. After the game Glen commented that the course was playing a little longer than usual due to the overnight rain which didn’t contribute to the best start. He soon settled down however, and scored 3 birdies in a row to make the turn at 3 under par. He realised that it was one of those days where everything was going his way when despite missing the green on the short Par 3 13th hole but managed to chip in for another birdie. He ended up with steady pars over the last 5 holes and finished the round with a gross 66. He made a special mention to his playing partner Gary Wickens and Daniel Peppiatt who kept him on track for his great score. His handicap has now reduced to 2.6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The William Avery-Wright Memorial Cup attracted 98 members on Sunday May 5th. This very popular competition is played every year in memory of William who sadly lost his life in 2011. With an magnificent score of 42 points the ever popular club member Jim Tyrrell took the trophy. Geoff Thomas took the runners up spot with a score of 41 points taking it on countback from Kevin Knapp. Jane Hutchinson was the leading lady of the day with a reputable score of 35 points.

The Ladies ERII Diamond Jubilee Cup competition took place on Saturday 4th and Thursday 9th May with 37 ladies taking part. Continuing her steady golf new member Jane Hutchinson took the trophy with a score of 36 points. Angela Fry was the runner up with 34 points and Karen Spicer managed to take third place on countback from Karen Smith, Jen Boakes & Mary Bell who all scored 33 points.

The Captains Charity Day took place on Friday 10th May in very warm conditions. 15 teams of four took part in this competition with 3 out of the 4 scores to count. Last years Captain – Paul Black led his team of Kees Tol, Jonathon Chapman and Neil Petch-Smith to the top of the leader board with a score of 111 points. The runners up were Malcom Gofton, Sue Gofton, Darren Leech & Jill Leech scoring 108 points and third place went to Charles Wheeler, Adam Blackburn, Peter Jones and David Chapman with a score of 107 points taking it on countback from Terry Hedderman, Darren Hedderman, Collin Beesley & Bob Gosling.

Other Competitions

Wednesday Rabbits 24th April

1st Place – David Cobby (40 pts), 2nd Place – Grant Robertson (39 pts), 3rd Place – Pam Johnston (38 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 1st May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Place – David Cobby (40 pts), 2nd Place – Russell Lloyd (39 pts), 3rd Place – Grant Robertson (39 pts)

Wednesday Rabbits 8th May