Trophy time for Eastbourne and Hailsham tennis players - picture special

Meads Lawn Tennis Club enjoyed a superb finals day in glorious September sunshine.

The tournament, sponsored by Estate Agents Leaper Stanbrook, saw 30 members competing for trophies in nine categories in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The day began with some high class singles with Gabriela Pachecho-Lagoda beating Polly McCarthy-Williams to take the ladies’ title while Lemuel Cassidy defeated Jamie Francis in the men’s final.

Gabriela was quickly back on court as she partnered Thomas Large to victory in the mixed doubles against Chris Rummins and Hazel Sneath.

In the Veterans’ men’s doubles final Noel Bennett and Mike Dixon just got the better of Colin Lockett and Bernard Lien-Lambert winning 6-4; 6-3. while the ladies doubles trophy went to Clare Greenwell and Mary Thorn after a round robin competition.

Singles champion Lem Cassidy joined forces with Chris Rummins to take the men’s doubles title defeating Jung Tadsee and Aaron Box in straight sets.

Gabriela Pachecho-Lagoda celebrated a hat-trick of trophies when she partnered Polly McCarthy-Williams to victory against Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin 6-4; 6-2.

The Veterans mixed doubles final was nail-bitingly close with Kevin and Sue Boakes eventually triumphing over Colin Lockett and Mary Thorn in a tense third set tie-break.

The final match of the day proved one of the most exciting with Andrew Murphy and Yvo Miles locked in battle with Barry Winn and Brigid Argyle in the final of the plate competition. Argyle and Winn were victorious but only after a tremendously close third set tie break.

Club chair Linda Saunt and vice-chair Garf Collins presented the trophies and thanked sponsors Leaper Stanbrook, organiser Peter Stretton and his team and all the members who contributed to a superb day.

HAILSHAM

Hailsham Tennis Club held their favourite internal tournament at the weekend.

It is called an American tournament, in which partners are drawn from a hat and play in a group with three other pairs, all having one serve before swapping partners and playing another four serves.

Everyone keeps their own individual score, then the top man and woman in each group go through to the finals.

Three pairs came through as winners - Andy Leckie and Sue Ivemy, Chris Thompson and Georgie Hernon and Manny Galitzine and Annemarie Anderson.

After lunch, the last two pairs had to play an eliminating semi-final to get through to meet Andy and Sue.

It was a close run match, with Chris and Georgie going ahead before being pegged back to 5-5, Manny and Annemarie coming through to win the last game.

In the final, an appreciative crowd watched Manny and Annemarie again fighting back before Andy and Sue won the day.

Everybody enjoyed the competition, played in good spirit by all, with the stronger players supporting their enthusiastic partners. It was the club’s first American tournament for more than two years because of the pandemic.

1. Meads Lawn Tennis Club finals day Prizes are presented after Meads LTC's finals Photo Sales

2. Prizes are presented after Meads LTC's finals Photo Sales

3. Prizes are presented after Meads LTC's finals Photo Sales

4. Prizes are presented after Meads LTC's finals Photo Sales