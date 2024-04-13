Two University of Chichester students picked for national football squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goalkeeper Josiah Barker (BA Physical Education Secondary QTS) and attacking midfielder Rai Dos Santos (BA Sport Business Management) were both named in the squad for the 2023-24 season.

Both played in the University of Chichester’s first team this season, winning the BUCS (British Universities and College Sport) Premier South division and coming second in the BUCS conference finals.

Danny Potter, Programme Co-ordinator for Football Coaching and Performance, said: “It is the least both Jos and Rai deserve in university football, as both have been incredible for the University of Chichester Men's First Team this season, with Chichester winning the BUCS Premier South division.

Jos Barker | Submitted picture

“Both Jos and Rai have worked hard to get through the selection process for the EUS national squad; with hard work, technical and tactical excellence, and the right attitude, anything is possible for these two.

“Both will be involved in games throughout the spring with the aim of both being selected for the Home Nations squad, with the Home Nations taking place in July at Loughborough where England will play against Wales and also Scotland.”

EUS supports the development of student athletes and provides opportunities for them to compete at the highest domestic representative level, including the biennial Home Nations Tournament as well as numerous fixtures against professional and amateur representative clubs.