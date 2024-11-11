Two wins and a draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday two of The Green's tennis teams hosted matches at the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday two of The Green’s tennis teams hosted matches at the club. The mixed second team entertained the Rye team in a Division 2 fixture of the Wealden League and secured a 4-0 victory. The home first pair of Hannah Gandy with Robert Millington only dropped two games in their two rubbers whilst the second pair of Sheila King with Mike Sarna won 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1, 7-5 in their two rubbers.

The men’s second team played against the Pavilion & Avenue second team from Hove in Division 5 of the Sussex Winter League and gained a 3-1 win. The first pairing of Dominic Heavens/Alex Williams easily beat the opposition’s second pairing but only defeated the first pairing by 6-3, 4-6 and 10-4 in the championship tie-break. Meanwhile the second pairing of Stuart Clode/Gabriel Gregson also easily beat the Pavilion & Avenue second pairing but lost to the first pairing in two sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day the men’s third team travelled to Seaford for a Division 7 fixture and returned home with a 2-2 draw. Rod Pavek with Ed Williams beat the Seaford second pair by 6-3, 6-2 but just lost to the first pair in the championship tie-break following one set apiece. Meanwhile Adam Mabb with Chris Strickland lost to the first pair 3-6, 4-6 but came through against the second pair, again in the championship tie-break.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website.