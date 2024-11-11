Two wins and a draw
Last Saturday two of The Green’s tennis teams hosted matches at the club. The mixed second team entertained the Rye team in a Division 2 fixture of the Wealden League and secured a 4-0 victory. The home first pair of Hannah Gandy with Robert Millington only dropped two games in their two rubbers whilst the second pair of Sheila King with Mike Sarna won 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1, 7-5 in their two rubbers.
The men’s second team played against the Pavilion & Avenue second team from Hove in Division 5 of the Sussex Winter League and gained a 3-1 win. The first pairing of Dominic Heavens/Alex Williams easily beat the opposition’s second pairing but only defeated the first pairing by 6-3, 4-6 and 10-4 in the championship tie-break. Meanwhile the second pairing of Stuart Clode/Gabriel Gregson also easily beat the Pavilion & Avenue second pairing but lost to the first pairing in two sets.
On the same day the men’s third team travelled to Seaford for a Division 7 fixture and returned home with a 2-2 draw. Rod Pavek with Ed Williams beat the Seaford second pair by 6-3, 6-2 but just lost to the first pair in the championship tie-break following one set apiece. Meanwhile Adam Mabb with Chris Strickland lost to the first pair 3-6, 4-6 but came through against the second pair, again in the championship tie-break.
