Undefeated weekend for The Green

Last weekend three of The Green's tennis teams were in action, resulting in two wins and one draw.

On Saturday the ladies first team travelled to the Grasshoppers club in Hove for a Division 4 fixture in the Sussex Summer League.

The first round of rubbers saw Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck easily defeat the opposition's second pair whilst Sheila King with Sue McLeavy lost 3-6, 5-7 to the first pair. Then Sheila and Sue beat the second pair 6-2, 6-2 whilst Beaula and Amanda endured a lengthy encounter, eventually coming through by 4-6, 7-5 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break, having been 4-8 down! This meant that The Green returned home with a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile the men's third team hosted the Southdown second team from Lewes in a Division 8 fixture. Unfortunately Southdown could only put out one pairing and the home pairings of Dale Voight/Ed Williams and Rod Pavek/Joe Toogood easily won their matches, so giving The Green a 4-0 win.

On Sunday the ladies second team played in Lewes against the Southdown fourth team in Division 10. In their first rubber Emma Candy with Sheila King comfortably beat the opposition's second pair in two sets whilst Dana Brass with Nicola Male lost to the first pair by 4-6, 3-6.

Then two very close rubbers occurred: Emma/Sheila lost out following three tie-breaks with a score of 7-6, 6-7, 8-10, whereas Dana/Nicola won through by 10-8 in their tie-break following one set apiece. Therefore the match ended in a 2-2 draw.