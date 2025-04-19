United thrash Lingfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lingfield FC 1-4 Eastbourne United

On a pleasant evening down at Whyteleafe FC, United battered Lingfield in this SCFL Premier Division match in front on 70 spectators. United are now sitting pretty in third place in the league with two games to play.

Eastbourne started strongly, causing Sammie Saward to make an early save. However, on six minutes, the inform Ollie Hyland gave them the lead, heading home from a superb Arthur Grout cross. James Hull then missed an opportunity to double the lead.

After some brilliant build-up play through the midfield, Arthur Grout again crossed the ball in and the hardworking Ollie Hull, turned the ball into the net, on the 23rd minute.

United in control

It became three on 35 minutes. James Hull played the deadly Charlie Ball though, and he placed his shot into the bottom corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Just as the referee was about to blow for half time, Arthur Grout hit a corner which found the curly haired Koby Farrell, who scores a great header to add a fourth! It was an avalanche of goals and Lingfield didn’t know what had hit them.

With a few minutes left David Heaton got a consolation goal with a great header, to make the final score 4-1. MotM went to Arthur Grout for his three assists.