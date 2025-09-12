University scores a Fulham Football Club partnership

The University of Chichester is joining forces with Fulham Football Club to allow the two organisations to share knowledge, skills and ideas, as well as to access specialist facilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Symeon Dagkas, recently visited the Craven Cottage grounds to celebrate the collaboration, meeting Patrick Oxenham, Academy Insights Manager for the club.

The agreement will enable the football club to benefit from the latest research into sports performance, physiology, nutrition and exercise science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports students at the University will also benefit from placement opportunities, while researchers can gather real-world data and results that will lead to new insights, helping inspire and support young footballers for generations to come.

Chichester students will benefit from the partnership with Fulham FC.

Professor Dagkas said: “We are thrilled to be working with Fulham Football Club by providing access to our world-leading facilities, cutting-edge research centres and career development programmes.

“Here at the University of Chichester, we are passionate about empowering athletes and coaches to fulfil their potential, whilst also furthering understanding around sport and performance.”

Mike Lauder, Professor of Sports Biomechanics and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health, Science and Engineering, said: “The University of Chichester prides itself on the application of theory to practice. Working with Fulham Football Club will allow both parties to learn from each other to enable better outcomes for players, coaches, backroom staff and our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We very much look forward to sharing knowledge, skills and ideas to build a better performance environment and outcomes.”

Research at the University of Chichester is rated as world-leading and internationally excellent. Staff actively research areas that measure performance in physically demanding occupations, providing an evidence base for performance enhancing supplements and developing skills to better read the environment around performers to allow them to make better decisions.

For more information about sports courses at the University of Chichester, visit www.chi.ac.uk/sport.