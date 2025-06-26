Unwelcome news to start the day but Lexus Eastbourne Open rolls smoothly onwards

Are we nearly there? Well, it is a slightly mizzly Thursday morning, and the Devonshire Park action is past the week’s half-way mark. Fewer matches, but more at stake as the competition reaches quarter-final stage. But no fewer challenges for the organisers…

Less than an hour before the women’s favourite, Barbora Krejcikova, is due on Centre Court, we receive the unwelcome news that the Czech player – and reigning Wimbledon champion – has withdrawn with a very sore thigh muscle. Wimbledon looms, of course, and players often have to weigh the balance between tuning up with maximum match competition, or taking care of bodies.

Maddening for GB players Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart – both eliminated by Krejčíková in earlier rounds – but also a disappointment for the eager Centre Court spectators, who have paid handsomely for their admission tickets. Tournament organisers cannot bring in “lucky losers” at this fairly late stage, so the player with good fortune is Varvara Gracheva, moving through to Friday’s semi-finals without striking a ball in anger on Thursday.

Of the British men, two had made it thus far: Billy Harris and Dan Evans. Harris found himself locked in combat with Ugo Humbert, but Billy was second best against the experienced French player, and slipped to a straight-sets defeat.

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova pulled out from the Eastbourne Open after beating Britain's Jodie Burrage. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dan Evans has visibly enjoyed the Eastbourne week, and at 35 – but still lean, hungry and super-fit – he is reinventing himself. A great character and certainly never an “academy clone”, Dan will have enjoyed the week and – like others – tuned himself up nicely for SW19 next week, after a testing showdown with young US tyro Jensen Brooksby.

Thursday and Friday also see the welcome return of wheelchair tennis to the Devonshire Park lawns. Parallel to the abled sport, but no less skilful or demanding: essentially the only concession to disability is the permitted double- rather than single-bounce. Abled tennis players – indeed, all of us – really should try it at least once in our lives! Humbling is the only word.

But anyway, blue skies or grey, the Lexus Eastbourne rolls smoothly onwards – thanks not least to the magnificent army of volunteers, mainly local and all of them either unpaid or receiving a very modest honorarium. The Herald caught up with Court One resident marshall Michelle: “I’m responsible for 104 seats, and the people sitting on them! Lots come back to the same places each day and we get to know them. And of course they know us and before we know it, they’re offering to buy me a bit of lunch or an ice-cream!”

How many crises are you expecting today, Michelle? “None! At least, we’ve reached Thursday without any! We are a super team and we got the bases covered.” There is one tweak of spectator procedures this year: the punters are permitted to move seats, or enter and exit the rows, after every game, and not – as previously – after every second game when the players change ends. Any problems?

“Not really. It’s tight – twenty-five seconds – but if somebody is too hot or uncomfortable, and needs to get up and move, it’s just about enough, and it’s worked very well. For those who are less mobile, we usually advise them as they come in, to wait until the longer changes of ends. And they are always happy with that.”

And Michelle, do you actually get the chance to sneak a look at the tennis? “Well, we’re not paid to watch tennis. We are some complete volunteers and some – modestly – paid volunteers, and our role is to ensure that everyone is safe, comfortable and happy. Just now and again, when things are quiet, we can catch a glance at the action!”

Thank you, Michelle – and the scores of volunteers and helpers on site, as Eastbourne presents itself to the world!

Oh, and spending the tournament cheek by jowl with a major sporting event are the staff of Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery. If football is working-class ballet, then tennis might just be visual art in motion. The Herald sought out the Towner’s deputy director, Niamh Pearce. Can she live with the disruption?

“I’ve been here since 2014 so I’ve seen a lot of tennis weeks along the way! We are pretty used to it day to day. We remain open as a gallery, of course, so our exhibitions are ongoing. Our ground floor spaces accommodate the box office, so everyone buying tickets on the day come through our entrance.

“With more people booking online in advance nowadays, we avoid any long queues on the day. But it’s still a steady stream of people coming through.” And of course, they might just pause in the Towner’s lovely shop and be tempted into buying a nice set of postcards? “Yes, that is also a quite nice benefit and a rather lovely cross-over between the art and the sport!”

“As it happens, today is looking a little bit murky, so if for example we have a slight delay in play, people are looking for other activities close by, and the galleries may get busier! We have a lovely exhibition on Sussex modernism, with a lot of Sussex artists and Sussex landscapes, so there is a great opportunity for people to enjoy them.”

Niamh has popped out to catch a little bit of tennis, too! “Yes, actually my daughter is on the ball crew this week with Cavendish School, so I have a personal connection!” Warp and weft, Niamh, warp and weft!

And not that we would ever wish the damp and murky weather on ourselves, but… “We do have a great view from our restaurant on the top floor, so people can come up and take in that great sweeping overview! We do also get people standing halfway up the stairs, which also gives a super view.

“We’re happy to accommodate them, although we do need to draw the line at people taking out their Tupperware and having picnics!”

So much for the Art and Tennis theme. But the Herald did manage to sneak in a supplementary: so many Eastbourne people ask about the hugely admired Lothar Goetz Stripes, on the western frontage of the building - and whether we may keep them for good?

"Well, originally they were a one-year commission in 2019! We are currently in conversation with the artist, because the Stripes have become so iconic - we know of plenty of people who have used them as inspiration for their home DIY! We do hope to keep them for a further few years, as long as the condition of them can be maintained!" Phew. You heard it first in the Herald's sports pages - proving once again that we sports guys are really rather cultured too...