Hailsham CC’s 1st XI travelled to the scenic Slinfold. Hailsham won the toss and elected to bowl on a green top.

Anthony and Cozens opened the bowling together, both having 6 overs up top, both picking up 1 wicket each in the opening spell, always challenging the stumps and plenty of plays and misses.

Diesel Hallett and Bellett, came on for 5 overs each, again both getting in the wickets with some excellent display of seam bowling from all 4 seamers. Ollie McDonald and Tibble, the 2 spinners came on sweeping up the tail, similar to last weekend, both getting some purchase from the surface.

Overseas Hainsworth took 3 catches and a stumping with his very sharp hands. Slinfold finished on 118 all out. All round the bowling display was top notch and the fielding again was improved from last weekend.

Hainsworth and O McDonald went out to chase down the total. O McDonald got off to a flier and retired after reaching 54 off just 24 balls with X11 4’s and X1 6.

Hainsworth and Peacock finished off the innings with ease, Hainsworth looked better adjusted after landing on our shores as well as Peacock who took the spinners on really well.

A ten-wicket win, very professional performance, now Hailsham are looking ahead to competitive action. The S Lyons Electrical player of the match was Ollie McDonald.