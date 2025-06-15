Victory for Marine Gardens bowlers over Middleton

Marine Gardens in action

A closely fought home match in the West Sussex Bowls League ended in victory for Marine Gardens over early leaders Middleton.

The rinks were shared two apiece but match points went to the home team with a 66-60 shot advantage.

This was thanks primarily to an excellent Top Rink honours-winning performance of 20-8 by Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark.

The next match, a Stracey Shield fixture at Goring, again resulted in shared rinks but the home team had a narrow 61-58 shot advantage and therefore took six points to Marine Gardens’ four.

Top honours with a 16-10 winning scoreline went to David Smart, Brian Saunders, Wendy Wilson and skip Jenny Ashman.