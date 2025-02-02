Wanderers take the Villa

Montpelier Villa 0-3 Dorking Wanderers B

Montpelier Villa came into the match having had a battle with Reigate Priory last weekend which resulted in a 3-2 loss. The Wanderers had a resounding victory over Alford FC and were up to third place in the SCFL Division One table.

It’s been a tough season for Villa, however they showed today how they can compete with some of the league’s best.

David Baker, the Villa gaffer commented before the game: “Dorking Wanderers B, are a well-drilled, disciplined side. They’ve had solid results this season. They'll be tough to break down.

Carlos Richards scores a free kick

"We need to be at our best, both mentally and physically. Our game has shown flashes of quality, and now it's about turning those flashes into consistent performance over 90 minutes."

Within the first minute the usually stable David Sharman, for reasons only known to himself, completed a roly poly that wouldn’t look out of place in a judo class. Or maybe it was supposed to distract Dorking as Montpellier created an early chance. Mesdar Woldersus burst through on goal and blasted his shot at goal, however, Charlesworth made a great save with his feet.

Dorking attacked on 14 minutes, Hayden Gale did well to work a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box and hit a powerful shot which went narrowly wide. It was end to end in the first half. Both teams wanted those three precious points.

Dorking Wanderers took the route one lead after 30 minutes. The cunning Ollie Rawlins picked up the ball from the goalkeepers punt, he took a touch and struck a fine shot into the goal with a low strike.

Just three minutes later Dorking almost doubled the lead. A cross was played in and this time the acrobatics was performed by Rawlins. He leaped up like a startled meerkat and struck the post with an overhead kick from the penalty spot.

Just before halftime the lively Carlos Richards put Rawlins clear with an excellent through ball. Rawlins hit the target but Bako made a great save, Liam Manby was alive to the rebound but the Montpellier goalkeeper saved again, keeping Villa in touching distance.

On 55 minutes Villa’s danger man Mesdar Woldersus, skilfully went through on goal but the Dorking keeper, Charlesworth pulled off a great last ditch tackle to keep the score at 0-1.

After 72 minutes, substitute Joe Kinsman did well in the Villa box and was taken down by a Dorking defender, however the referee didn’t see it as a penalty. A very controversial moment in the game.

Dorking doubled their lead after 85 minutes. Carlos Richards took a fantastic free kick on the edge of box and puts it in the top corner, 0-2.

With the game well into injury time there was time for one last goal. Ajao broke down the left wing and played a cross into the home team’s box, it was cleared but the ball fell to Rawlins who dispatched his shot well.

The game was closer than the score suggests. Dorking were worth their victory, however Villa will feel they deserved something out of the match.

David Baker reflected after the match: "In the first half we were caught playing too deep and Dorking were dominating the game. We defended for our lives and took the punches.

"I think we did enough for a draw. We were outstanding in the second half. I’m proud of the boys and they should be proud of themselves. We’ve got Copthorne next week and we’ve got to win, we need three points."

The GWS Man of the Match went to Ollie Rawlins for his all round performance and his brace.

Next up for Villa is an away game against Copthorne at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium and the Wanderers are in Division One Challenge Cup against East Preston on Tuesday, February 4.