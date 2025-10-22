Wanny celebrates 100th appearance with Boars Cup win

Loxwood 1, Roffey 3

Without suspended skipper Dan Pearse, Jack Munday gave Boars favourite Jamie Wanstall his first appearance of the season (work has meant he has not been able to play regularly).

This was his 100th Roffey appearance under first Andy Lampard and now Munday. His experience helped get the Boars back on track after two very disjointed performances. Monty Watson-Price returned in goal for cup-tied Conor Clark and Dylan Pauw was the other change to the starting 11. Danny Pappoe and James Pearse again were on the bench as they come back from injury.

From the start, Loxwood set up to allow Roffey possession in their own half but keep things tight around there own box and try and play on the break.

Jordan Mase opens the scoring against Loxwood

The visitors dominated early on without opening the Magpies up and Alex Barker looked assured in the home goal. Ricardo Fernandes shot just wide from the edge of the box then set up Devon Fender who had his hot blocked and the rebound headed for a corner. Barker held Fender’s header from a Fernandes cross and then tipped Mase’s shot over the bar and Barker held the corner at the second attempt.

Josh Neathey played a one -two with Fender but shot wide and Barker held another Fernandes effort. Stan Berry played a clever ball in for Jake LeGrange to cross for Neathey to drive a shot against the post as the Boars got closer to breaking the deadlock.

Eventually the goal came when Fender burst into the box but the ball was half cleared to Mase who gave Barker no chance from 15 yards. Just before half time Ash Mutongerwa broke forward and played a one to with Fernandes before backheeling to Neathey but Barker pulled off an excellent save to prevent a second Boars’ goal.

The second half continued as the first, and Roffey soon had there second. Mutonger was through and found Mase in space but rather than going himself, he played the ball out to Berry who cut in and rifled a left-footed bullet into the far top corner.

Man of the match against Loxwood, Josh Neathey

Ten minutes later Loxwood had a lifeline when James Mansfield’s corner was allowed to float in at the far post. Roffey replied with Neathey chasing down and robbing a defender and wriggling into the box before his shot was deflected for a corner.

Bailey Moyo volleyed over after a well-worked corner and Loxwood went down the other end and Dylan Pauw had to stop the attack with a well-timed tackle. Ricardo Fernandes was put through on the right but his volley was brilliantly saved by Barker and Moyo drove wide following a Gibbs throw.

Another Loxwood corner came to nothing and Moyo got down the left and his cross was blocked to Max Mesquita who also couldn’t beat the covering defenders.

Roffey eventually made the game safe when Mesquita turned his man on the right wing, slipped the ball to Neathey who played it inside for Mutongerwa. The right back played a one-two with Mesquita and drove the ball across the six-yard box where Moyo’s effort was blocked and it was for Mesquita to pounce and drive the ball inside the post.

Neathey lifted a free kick over the bar and then drove Fernandes’s pass inches over as the final whistle went. Roffey had shown patience and played some good stuff and despite not converting as many of their chances as they would like they are through to the next round of the RUR Cup.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange, Mutongerwa, Pauw, Gibbs, Wanstall, Mase, Neathey, Fernandes, Fender(Mesquita), Berry(Moyo) Subs: Finn, Pappoe, J Pearse