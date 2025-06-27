A dream has come true for Sussex tennis star Julian Cash, as he lifted the men’s doubles trophy in Eastbourne with partner Lloyd Glasspool – just a week after they made history in London.

British tennis players Cash and Glasspool were victorious in the men’s doubles at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, defeating Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen.

They won in straight sets, defeating their opponents 6-4, 7-6 in a tight game on court one, with only one break of serve in the whole match.

It only improves what was already an incredible week for the duo, who became the first all-British pairing to win the men's doubles title at the Queen's Club in the Open era.

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

After their success in Eastbourne, they have now won four ATP Tour titles this season and it’s their fifth since beginning their partnership last year.

On the victory, Cash said: “I think we’re just putting a lot of effort in. I think our goals are aligned, working hard each week, focused on the process and just trying to do the right things week in, week out.

“We have very similar game styles, play in a similar fashion, and I think all of that together is paying off.”

Cash was born in Brighton and lived in Fulking until he was 18 when he moved to Burgess Hill.

It is always special to win a tournament on home soil, but to win it at your home event is as good as it gets for Cash.

He said: “Very special week. To win titles in England always means a lot, but this is a home tournament for me. It’s where I grew up, watching tennis.

“It was a dream of mine to play here.

“To pick up a trophy, it means an awful lot, and to have friends and family in the crowds makes it even more special.”

It was like a trip down memory road for the Sussex tennis player, who recalls on previous experiences at the tournament.

He said: “The first tennis I ever watched was here.

“I used to live in Hassocks, Fulking area, and now in Burgess Hill, that’s where my parents are.

"So, yeah, I’ve always been pretty close to the event.

“I’ve got great memories there [Eastbourne]. Driving in here each day, I pretty much go on the same route, so it’s quite weird.”

With the momentum they have, Cash and Glasspool will be looking at Wimbledon as a big opportunity to go far in one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar.

He said: “Yeah, I think Grand Slams are why we play the sport, so I think we’ve looked forward to each of them, but obviously Wimbledon at home is very special.

“I know we’ve put a good shift in on the grass so far, but every week’ a new week, so we’ve got to reset now, certainly get some rest in, and take it match by match.”

Cash and Glasspool will now travel to Wimbledon – where they will open their campaign against Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands.