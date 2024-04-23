We need your vote: Sussex Schools FA nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Schools FA is a voluntary association which organises and runs all of the school football across the whole of Sussex from primary to college. This also includes overseeing each of the district areas and running its own representative teams from U11 up to U19 for both girls and boys.

This year it has been shortlisted in the ESFA Reward and Recognition Awards in the category ‘Association Success Story’ for the work that it has done particularly in the last 10 years where it was taken over from the brink of collapse to being one of the strongest County School FA’s in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...