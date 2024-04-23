We need your vote: Sussex Schools FA nominated for national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Schools FA is a voluntary association which organises and runs all of the school football across the whole of Sussex from primary to college. This also includes overseeing each of the district areas and running its own representative teams from U11 up to U19 for both girls and boys.
This year it has been shortlisted in the ESFA Reward and Recognition Awards in the category ‘Association Success Story’ for the work that it has done particularly in the last 10 years where it was taken over from the brink of collapse to being one of the strongest County School FA’s in the country.
Please use the link below to vote for Sussex Schools FA. Remember, the deadline is Friday, April 26.