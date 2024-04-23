We need your vote: Sussex Schools FA nominated for national award

The public are being asked to vote for Sussex Schools FA in a bid to win a National Award. The deadline for this is Friday (April 26).
By Ross MaryanContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:17 BST
Sussex Schools FA is a voluntary association which organises and runs all of the school football across the whole of Sussex from primary to college. This also includes overseeing each of the district areas and running its own representative teams from U11 up to U19 for both girls and boys.

This year it has been shortlisted in the ESFA Reward and Recognition Awards in the category ‘Association Success Story’ for the work that it has done particularly in the last 10 years where it was taken over from the brink of collapse to being one of the strongest County School FA’s in the country.

Please use the link below to vote for Sussex Schools FA. Remember, the deadline is Friday, April 26.

ESFA Reward and Recognition Awards 2024 – Cast your votes – English Schools' Football Association (schoolsfootball.org)

