Weather hits Marine Gardens bowlers

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 08:44 BST
Ladies Champion Angela Neale with President Norman Deegan
Not much to report this week with three of our four fixtures called off due to adverse weather conditions. A friendly match away at Southwater survived the deluge. The home team won 3-1 (66-53). Best for the travellers were John Dorkings, Nick Sinden and Graham Rae with a face-saving 15-11 victory.

On a happier note Marine Gardens have learned that they have retained their position in League 2 of the WSBL next season. Congratulations to all who took part during this season.

In order to keep one's bowling arm active a Shuffleboard evening was organised and much enjoyed by those in attendance.

