Weather hits Marine Gardens bowlers

Ladies Champion Angela Neale with President Norman Deegan

Not much to report this week with three of our four fixtures called off due to adverse weather conditions. A friendly match away at Southwater survived the deluge. The home team won 3-1 (66-53). Best for the travellers were John Dorkings, Nick Sinden and Graham Rae with a face-saving 15-11 victory.

On a happier note Marine Gardens have learned that they have retained their position in League 2 of the WSBL next season. Congratulations to all who took part during this season.

In order to keep one's bowling arm active a Shuffleboard evening was organised and much enjoyed by those in attendance.