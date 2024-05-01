Westerleigh Judokwai does it again
The team consisted of 16 athletes who had additional needs and were accompanied by a coaching team, medical team, two welfare officers and a large number of volunteers.
Each individual athlete fought amazingly and made the club ever so proud and as a result of their hard work the team returned home with 10 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals.
For many of the clubs athletes this competition wasn't about returning home with a medal but about showing the world around them what they can do rather than what they can't. From this many of the clubs athletes built their confidence and created lasting friendships.
The club would like to thank their following sponsors: Mrs A Lacy Tate, Hastings Lions, The Isabel Blackman Foundation, Total Project Management and Blitz Martial Arts.
Additionally the club would like to thank their private sponsors and their athletes for their fundraising who all made this trip possible.
For more information about Westerleigh please contact Paula Everest on 07926578027.