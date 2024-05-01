Westerleigh Judokwai does it again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team consisted of 16 athletes who had additional needs and were accompanied by a coaching team, medical team, two welfare officers and a large number of volunteers.

Each individual athlete fought amazingly and made the club ever so proud and as a result of their hard work the team returned home with 10 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many of the clubs athletes this competition wasn't about returning home with a medal but about showing the world around them what they can do rather than what they can't. From this many of the clubs athletes built their confidence and created lasting friendships.

Team Photo of Westerleigh Judokwai in Holland at the World and European Judo and Kata Championships

The club would like to thank their following sponsors: Mrs A Lacy Tate, Hastings Lions, The Isabel Blackman Foundation, Total Project Management and Blitz Martial Arts.

Additionally the club would like to thank their private sponsors and their athletes for their fundraising who all made this trip possible.