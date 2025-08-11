White Rock bowlers win Iden open tournament

The White Rock Team L-R, Skipper Mark Bilsby, Kirsty Bilsby and Ian Wright with the trophy

White Rock Bowls Club have won the Iden Open Triples for the first time.

Three members of the White Rock club – Kirsty Bilsby, Ian Wright and Skipper Mark Bilsby – played in the recent event, winning four games and losing the fifth by just one point in the first round.

When they played the leaders - who had not lost a game and had a superior shot difference - the White Rock trio needed to win by two points, and, on a tricky playing surface, they fought hard and eventually won 10-1 to secure the trophy.

