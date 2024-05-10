Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Gaynor Sedgwick – a worthy winner of one of the free tickets to Eastbourne’s international week of tennis.

The Eastbourne Herald and sussexworld.co.uk have teamed up with the LTA ahead of next month’s Rothesay International at Devonshire Park to make sure deserving local people are there to see the action.

This year marks 50 years since the first pro-Tour level tournament took place. To mark this special occasion and the 150th anniversary of Devonshire Park, the LTA is giving away 50 free tickets (25 pairs) to deserving members of the community.

This could be someone who volunteers their time to improve the lives of others, someone working for the emergency services or NHS or a carer who deserves a little thank-you.

Gaynor Sedgwick, who has won tickets, and Howard Simpson, who nominated her | Contributed picture

This year’s event (June 22-29) promises to be another memorable year at Devonshire Park, bringing hundreds of players and volunteers and thousands of fans to town.

Gaynor was nominated by Howard Simpson, who said: “Gaynor started the "Save the Bandstand" campaign a couple of years ago to gain support to persuade the council to spend money on essential repairs. The support she received enabled her to achieve the objective of re-opening the Bandstand for open air concerts last year.

"Since then the momentum of that initial campaign has led to the formation of "Friends of Eastbourne Seafront" with over 50 volunteers looking after the upkeep and tidying of the seafront along with a "Welcome Team" to assist tourists and other visitors to explore Eastbourne and find whatever they want from our wonderful destination.

"The membership, for a small subscription, is open to all – including residents, regular visitors, accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs and other businesses. Campaigns are led by the management team wherever necessary bringing much-needed awareness and accountability to the Council and other Authorities.

“Gaynor has led campaigns and projects on other aspects of the seafront involving the development of the Redoubt Fortress, Fort Fun, Splash Point and the creation of a new cycle track for youngsters.