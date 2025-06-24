Emma Raducanu’s odds of Wimbledon have been revealed as she prepares to grace the Eastbourne turf once again.

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been handed a testing draw at the Eastbourne Open.

The former US Open champion is expected to make a return to action at Devonshire Park on Tuesday (June 24) after managing a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been troubled by the issue since competing at Strasbourg in May ahead of the French Open.

Raducanu took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen’s Club last week, after which it was confirmed she would miss the Berlin Open – having been offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event.

Speaking to reporters in Eastbourne, Raducanu said: “It [the back] seems to be okay today.

"I went pretty quick into finding a solution [after Queen’s]. I gave myself Friday night to be upset and to be frustrated and to kind of vent a little bit. I blessed my mum and my best friend with that.

"But I took Saturday and Sunday off and then was like, I'm going to get back on it on Monday and just work and set myself up well for the week and actually put a really good week of practice in.”

After reaching the quarter-final in 2024, Raducanu returns to action at Eastbourne and is seeded seventh in the draw. She has been handed a first-round match against American Ann Li.

Should Raducanu progress through the top half of the draw, she could then come up against two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the second round.

This will be her final tournament before the start of Wimbledon – for which Betfair has revealed the odds-on favourites:

– Aryna Sabalenka - 13/5;

– Elena Rybakina - 11/2;

– Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova - 11/1;

– Madison Keys - 14/1;

– Qinwen Zheng - 22/1;

– Jasmine Paolini, Amanda Anisimova - 30/1;

– Elena Svitolina - 33/1;

– Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro - 35/1;

– Emma Raducanu, Karolina Muchkova, Belinda Bencic - 40/1;

– Naomi Osaka - 50/1

BAR - 55/1

On the men’s side, British number one Jack Draper is 9/1 to win this year’s Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is behind 8/5 favourite Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner (17/10) and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (11/2).

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik is the fifth favourite with odds of 25/1.

The Kazakh is in the form of his life and lifted a ATP 500 trophy in Halle, Germany on Sunday (June 22), after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets – to move up 15 places to world No 30.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to play in Eastbourne, drawn to face Francisco Comesana on Tuesday.

Betfair - Men’s Wimbledon odds

– Carlos Alcaraz - 8/5;

– Jannik Sinner - 17/10;

– Novak Djokovic - 11/2;

– Jack Draper - 9/1;

– Alexander Bublik - 25/1;

– Alexander Zverev - 30/1;

– Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz - 35/1

– Jiri Lehecka - 45/1;

– Tommy Paul, Jakub Mensik 50/1;

– Ben Shelton - 55/1

BAR - 90/1

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “With Wimbledon getting underway next Monday, a clear group of four favourites has emerged in the men’s draw.

“This includes Carlos Alcaraz as 8/5 favourite, with Jannik Sinner (17/10), Novak Djokovic (11/2) and Jack Draper (9/1), ahead of Alexander Bublik at 25/1 as the next contender in the market. This signals a possible return to men’s tennis' traditional ‘Big Four’, popularised by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic’s period of dominance.

“Despite losing the French Open final earlier this month, Aryna Sabalenka remains favourite in the Women’s draw. After winning that tournament, Coco Gauff is in flying form and is 6/1 to win her first Wimbledon title, having made her name there as a teenager by beating Venus Williams in 2019.”

