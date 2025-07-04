Wimbledon: Excitement mounts as Sussex star Kartal reaches fourth round
Kartal booked her place in the fourth round at SW19 for the first time in her career, needing just an hour and 24 minutes to see off the French qualifier 6-4, 6-2.
Despite going down an early break, the British No.3 kept her head up and caused Parry a lot of problems off the heavy top spin forehand and effective slice.
From 4-1 down, Kartal went on an incredible run of winning nine straight games to go a set and a double break up in the second set. At the first time of asking the Briton clinched her first win on No.1 Court with an unreturnable first serve.
The world No.51 will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round after she knocked out four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
