Winning treble not enough for Horley U18s

Horley Under-18s had a fantastic Sussex Junior Cricket Festival week, winning all three games in the Bowl, the only team out of 23 in the league to do so.

However, they missed out on a place in the final, finishing third in the table due to rule changes which meant matches abandoned due to rain don't affect a team’s points average. This meant Eastbourne reached the final after playing just one game because they had picked up maximum bonus points in that match.

Horley’s first game of the week was away to Mayfield. Horley lost the toss and were asked to bat. They made a slow but steady start, openers Henrick Cook and Will Hofmann scoring 20 in ten overs. They went on to make a 98-run opening partnership before Hofmann was bowled for 40.

A flurry of wickets then ensued before Artie Hoskins (20), Ryan Smith (16) and Oscar Hofmann (10) pushed Horley to 172 all out off 41.3 overs.

In contrast Mayfield were off to a flyer. Alex Barker hit 56 off 37 balls before being caught at point by Cook off Aidan Spalding. Then wickets started to tumble, with spinners Spalding (3-25) and Will Hofmann (3-21) taking three each. Oscar Hofmann and Luke Smith both took excellent catches, Smith and Cook picked up a wicket each and a final caught and bowled by Ryan Smith gave Horley a 35 run win.

On Tuesday Horley welcomed Three Bridges. Winning the toss and bowling first on an overcast day, Oscar Hofmann and Ryan Smith had the ball swinging from the start.

An early wicket for Ryan Smith caught by his brother Luke Smith was followed by a direct hit run out from Robin Paulett as Jack Haines went for a single that was not there.

Then with the ball still swinging Cook (4-19) bowled the next three batters cheaply. Some late-order runs were scored but Cook, Will Hofmann and Luke Smith finished off the tail to leave Three Bridges all out on 142.

Horley's reply was excellent. Early pressure from Bridges’ pace bowlers was met by Khyan Patel pulling through mid wicket for several fours before being bowled for 17. Cook (42 not out) and Paulett (57 not out) then delivered an excellent unbeaten partnership of 110, taking Horley to a nine-wicket win.

On Friday Horley welcomed Crowhurst who earlier in the week bowled out a very strong Preston Nomads side for 65, so this was going to be a hard-fought game.

Horley won the toss and put the visitors in, but Crowhurst got off to a flyer. It was soon clear a bowling change was needed and Cook took the first wicket with his first ball.

Horley used spin as their main weapon with Spalding and Ryan Bunn taking a wicket each as Crowhurst reached 106-3 off 20 overs.

Then came a sudden change. Some unwise running between the wickets resulted in runouts from Oscar Davies and Hoskins. Excellent catches from Luke Smith, running in from long on and diving, and Spalding, diving to his right at mid off, accounted for two more batters and Crowhurst were all out for 151, with Patel, Davies and Cook taking two wickets each.

In reply Horley wobbled, slipping to 35-5 off 20 overs, then Hoskins made a brisk 19 to take the score on to 49 before he was out. Luke Smith and Patel came together and put on 92 for the seventh wicket before Patel was bowled for 32.

A late glimmer of light for Crowhurst came with a further wicket before Ryan Smith joined his brother at the crease. A nervy edge for two from him then a straight drive for four won the game by two wickets, with Luke Smith not out on 63.