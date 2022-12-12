Work starts on rainwater recycling scheme at East Dean and Friston Cricket Club

East Dean and Friston Cricket Club is cutting the turf on an innovative project to harvest, store and recycle the winter rains to help irrigate the wicket during our increasingly hot and dry summers, helping to mitigate against the impact of climate change.

This investment is further demonstration that the future of cricket is secure for the next generations of crickets in East Dean.

What started as a post-cricket-match ‘strategy conversation’ at the local Tiger Inn has now turned into a ground-breaking investment which will dramatically improve the quality of the new cricket wicket in East Dean.

The drought of 2022 has damaged the new cricket wicket and the club needed to protect this key asset in the face of likely future droughts brought upon us by climate change.

Following a successful grant application to England and Wales Cricket Trust (EWCT) and with the generous further support from East Dean and Friston Parish Council and technical advice from Sussex Cricket Foundation, contractors have started cutting the turf and installing the equipment.

The project is to collect/harvest the rainwater falling on the pavilion roof for storage in an ‘above ground’ tank behind the pavilion prior to being piped to the wicket where a new fully automated system with pop up sprinkler heads around the square will minimise water usage and maintenance time from volunteers.

Other benefits for members of the club and the local community include:

Harvest and store 10,000 litres of rainwater from the cricket pavilion roof

Reduce / eliminate the use of up to 30,000 litres of mains water per annum

Help the Club avoid drought restrictions by using harvested water throughout the season

Reduce our reliance on voluntary labour from members for watering the wicket

Mark Pankhurst, 2nd XI Captain and Vice Chairman said: “We are so grateful for the support of England and Wales Cricket Trust, the Sussex Cricket Foundation and our local East Dean and Friston Parish Council for helping turn our dreams into reality.

"We’re already investing thousands of pounds in professional grounds maintenance and now this automated wicket irrigation scheme will help us deliver the best playing surface possible.

"Our members range from the 5-11 year old Dynamos and All Stars, our Under 13s boys and girls and our three adult teams, all of whom used to getting requests to help water the wicket during the summer, now they can rest easy and best of all, I can switch on the sprinklers from the Tiger Inn!”

Neil Gamble, Director of club sponsors Brook Gamble Estate Agents said: “This is why we are proud to be shirt sponsors of East Dean and Friston Cricket Club – I've been associated with the club for over a decade and I’m keen to support their efforts to continue to make East Dean and Friston one of the most desirable places to live locally.”

East Dean and Friston CC is affiliated with Sussex CCC and is ClubMark registered with current “Safe hands” certification.