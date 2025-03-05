World Open snooker: Bexhill's Jimmy Robertson reaches last 16
The Bexhill cueman won two matches in Yushan, in addition to one at December's qualifiers, before bowing out at the hands of world number 18 Tom Ford.
Robertson, ranked 36th overall and 21st on the one-year list, firstly produced five half-century breaks in a 5-3 victory over 28th-ranked Thai player Noppon Saengkham.
Runs of 78 and 84 gave Robertson the opening two frames, and though Saengkam levelled, Robertson took the next two aided by a 72 in frame five.
Robertson narrowly missed out on wrapping things up in frame seven despite making a break of 50, but a 73 got him over the line in the next.
The 38-year-old then edged out 55th-ranked Irish potter Aaron Hill 5-4, avenging a 5-1 loss to the same opponent at the German Masters in late January.
Robertson surged back from losing the opening two frames to reel off the next four aided by breaks of 132, 101 and 57.
Although he didn't score a point in frames seven and eight as Hill squared matters at 4-4, Robertson knocked in a 66 to claim the decider.
Robertson made a strong start against Ford, landing the opening two frames with runs of 58 and 84, only for Ford to pocket the next four with four 60-plus breaks, two of them centuries.
Former European Masters champion Robertson knocked in a 93 to stay alive at 4-3, but didn't pot a ball in the next as Ford sealed victory with a run of 79.
St Leonards-based world number 50 Mark Davis lost 5-1 to on-song eventual tournament winner John Higgins, now ranked eighth, in the last 64.
