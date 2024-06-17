Britain’s Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu have already confirmed their places, alongside wild card and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka playing for the first time since 2017.

While in the men’s draw, British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray could make a return to Devonshire Park as he tunes-up for what could be his last ever Wimbledon.

Young gun Jack Draper – fresh from his first ever ATP Tour victory in Stuttgart – will also be looking to make a mark on the grass this summer.

The women’s draw will see eight players ranked inside the top 20 – including 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina.

World No.5 and WTA Finals runner-up Jessica Pegula is set to return to Eastbourne, as well as the in-form Danielle Collins, who has captured titles at the Miami Open and in Charleston this year. Former champions Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys will be ones to watch.

The men’s draw is led by two-time former champion and world No.12 Taylor Fritz – returning to complete his hat-trick. Fritz will be joined by compatriot and 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul, as well as world No.17 Alexander Bublik and reigning champion Francisco Cerundolo.

Britain’s Dan Evans and Murray are listed as alternates on the entry list, as well as two-time cinch Championships winner Matteo Berrettini.

