World’s top squash players head to Chichester

Chichester Centurions are set to star in this season’s Optasia Squash Super League, a ground-breaking new team based professional squash competition. The Oakland’s Park club is set to host some of the world’s very best squash players at a time of huge excitement for the sport globally, with squash set to make its Olympics debut at the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Six elite English club teams are set to do battle for the SSL title with matches broadcast live for free to a global audience via Squash.tv – the Professional Squash Association’s streaming service. The Centurions are delighted to have secured the services of two players ranked within the World’s top 10 to spearhead their charge for glory.

Paul Coll (current World No. 4) will bring his explosive brand of high-octane squash to the South Coast. Coll, already a favourite of home fans having previously represented Chichester in domestic competition, has earned the nickname ‘Superman’ on account of his outstanding court coverage and spectacular ball recovery.

Leading the Centurion’s Women’s squad is current World number 8, Egypt’s Rowan Elaraby. The 24 year old former two time World Junior Champion brings a wealth of technical excellence and stands ready to delight the home crowd.

The Super Squash League team format presents an intriguing prospect for spectators by combining the best of the current, past and future. In addition to some of the world’s current top 10 players the team is comprised of some of the most exciting young talents, together with crowd pleasing club legends.

The Centurions boast two of the most promising young English talents, with Jonah Bryant (19) and Katie Malliff (21) poised to star. Legend of Sussex Squash, Olli Pett, is another fan favourite with a rich history of representing the Chichester club. Pett has been in excellent form this season and will provide the sternest of tests to any opposition ‘legend’.

The Optasia Squash Super League is launched at an exciting time for squash at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club. With many of the club’s juniors competing on the national junior circuit, Head Coach Tim Vail is looking to build upon recent successes as the squash world looks towards LA 2028,

“For us, it’s brilliant that this new league will showcase talent from across every level of the game, from stars like Paul to our local club legend like Olli, which will appeal to every player across the game. It’s a chance for our club to deliver a truly special, memorable showcase and unite our members and surrounding clubs – something which I think is very important".

Vail is quick to thank the team’s sponsors for their support,

“We are really grateful to our lead sponsors. Being able to compete on this level is a significant commitment and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of Callroute and Ewan Haig, Jamie Allday (JAL), and Nigel Briggs – thank you all, you’re a key part of what we are striving to achieve.”

The Centurions make their season debut at home to Bexley Ballers at 7pm on Friday 29th November 2024. Tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly and are available from CRAFC reception on 01243 787269.

