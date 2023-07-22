Worthing athlete Alice secures gold in first international competition

Alice Howie, a talented athlete from Worthing Harriers Athletics Club and Davison High School, achieved an impressive victory in the U17 Women's Hammer Throw at the SIAB Track & Field Championships in Grangemouth, Scotland.

Representing England in her first international competition, Alice's remarkable throw of 57.10m in the second round secured her the coveted gold medal.

Just a few weeks ago, Alice represented Sussex at the English Schools Track & Field Championships, where she finished in first place. This outstanding performance earned her a well-deserved spot on the England team for the schools' international competition. The SIAB Championships brings together top athletes from England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, all competing proudly for their respective countries.

Alice's journey in athletics began at her local club, Worthing Harriers, where she discovered her passion for hammer throwing at the age of 9. With the guidance and support of her coach, Matthew Evans, Alice has dedicated herself to training and has reached an impressive milestone, currently holding the top ranking in the UK for her age group.

Alice Howie in action | Contributed picture