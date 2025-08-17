Worthing Pavilion retain Friendship Cup after close encounter

This year's edition of the Friendship Cup, an annual home-and-away contest between Worthing Pavilion and Horsham, was decided by a single shot after two closely fought afternoons of bowls.

Pavilion, who lost the first leg in May by two shots, travelled to Horsham on August 14 and won 87-84 to earn overall victory by 166 shots to 165.

Bryan Bodicoat skipped the top rink of Mike Lawton, Sonia Burden and Graham Morrey, who finished with a three and a two in a 21-14 win. Pavilion's other winning rink was Keith Lyons, Ian Down, Allan Banks and skip Richard Krupa, with a 21-15 victory also secured over the final ends.

Just as important to the overall outcome were the unsuccessful rinks, particularly Charlie Ward, Terry Edmondson, Roger Dutton and Jonathan Gauntlett. They lost 21-20 but the five shots they registered at the death prevented Horsham pulling clear.

Richard Krupa, Pavilion's friendlies captain, keeps a firm hold on the trophy

Ross Smith, Sue Bryan, Dave Thomas and Ken Chapman also scored heavily over the closing ends, having trailed 14-4 after 11. A succession of two made the result 16-13 to the hosts.

Alex Meadows, Richard Burden, Peter Tomley and David Berry were 10 down with two to play before they scored a five on the 17th to halve Horsham's advantage, though they still won 18-12.

Pavilion's chances of challenging for the Brodie Tray this summer suffered a severe blow when they were beaten on three of the four rinks at Southwick and by an aggregate of 76 shots to 51.

The visitors' two points were earned by Allan Banks, Linda Carter, Pam Duffield and skip Bryan Bodicoat, who scored a five on the first end and led throughout against Barry Wolstencroft's rink.

As befitting the defending league champions, Southwick responded strongly and trailed by only a shot at halfway. Pavilion scored a four and two threes from the 10th end onwards and registered a 21-13 victory.

Malcolm Gardiner and Paul Burnett led twice in the early stages of their pairs match against Paul Burnett's pair and were still level after 10 ends. Pavilion took only one of the remaining eight ends, however, and were beaten 21-11.

Keith Lyons, Richard Burden and skip David Berry took 10 of the ends in their triples game without managing to score more than two shots on any of them. Southwick notched a four and two threes, including one on the 18th, for a 16-12 win.

Alex Meadows, Sue Bryan and skip Richard Krupa dropped an early five in the other triples game. They hit back to trail by only a shot after six ends before Southwick dominated proceedings and eventually won 26-7.

Pavilion Bulls completed a league double over their clubmates from the Bears, who shared the rinks 2-2 but lost on aggregate by 88 shots to 66.

Top rink for the winners on August 15 comprised Graham Morrey, Ralf Kuhr, Roger Dutton and skip Keith Wadhams. They beat Dave Gilbert, Allan Banks, Russ Doherty and Jamie Dunk 31-13, who led by a shot after 10 ends but then conceded everything from a one to a six as the Bulls turned on the power and precision.

Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr earned the Bulls' other rink points. They went 12-1 up after six ends against Dave Thomas, George Davey, Colin Davey and Simon Davey, who responded impressively to trail by only one shot after 12. Another strong finish by the Bulls, including a six on the last, gave them a 29-15 win.

Nour Dissem, Francis Fahey, Ian Godden and Richard Maton were ahead from start to finish for the Bears against Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Derek Little. This time the Bulls suffered over the closing ends. Having been only one down with four to play, they conceded seven shots to lose 18-11.

Alex Meadows, Andy Peters, Paul Ward and Tommy Walker scored the Bears' other rink points. They defeated Tony Beale, Bill Muir, Barry Wood and Richard Krupa 20-17. Each team held the advantage twice over the first 14 ends, with the Bulls four up and four to play. The Bears took them all to ensure there was no repeat of the 8-2 defeat in the reverse fixture nine weeks earlier.

The result left the Bulls and Bears level on 58 points, ahead of only Norfolk in the league. Less than 48 hours later, the Bears rediscovered their champion form of last summer when they travelled to Southbourne and pulled off an outstanding win to move clear of the relegation zone.

The Bears took two rinks on the artificial green and won on aggregate by 67 shots to 64. Six points from the overall victory lifted them above Tarring Priory and Bognor Regis in the table with two matches to play.

Pavilion Badgers lost their final away match of the Division Three season, taking only one point of the eight available against Goring Manor on August 16, despite leading on two rinks with only two ends to play.

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Mike Spinks and skip Jonathan Gauntlett made a flying start against Chris Wood's rink, going 8-0 after four ends. They were overhauled on the 12th but hit back to go 17-13 up after 16 ends. The hosts scored a three to narrow the gap and benefited from a triple deflection with their final wood on the last end to gain the shot they needed for a 17-17 draw.

Mike Lawton, Dennis Allen, Alan Crowter and David Berry were nine shots down after five ends against Bill Porter's rink. They steadily reduced the deficit and went ahead for the first time on the 16th , only for Goring to retake the lead on the penultimate end. Trailing by two, the Badgers could find only one shot on the last and were beaten 19-18.

Ian Down, Tony Stevens, Peter Tomley and Barry Ledger traded shots in the first half of their game against Chris Adams' rink, taking the lead three times. The Badgers moved two ahead on the 10th, then conceded the next five ends and eventually lost 18-11.