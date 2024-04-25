Worthing swimmers on course for regional championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competing in 23 events held over three weekends, Myles Paul, Miki Nezhoda, Alfred Elliott, Emma Harkin, Ella Wardle, Hollie Wardle, Joe Boot and Jasper Smith will represent the club at events held in Crawley, Winchester and Wycombe.

It follows a successful campaign at the recent Sussex County Championships which saw 22 swimmers from the club compete with a number of finalists and medal winners.

Alfred Elliott became the junior champion in the 200 metres breaststroke, won gold in the 15 years 100 metres breaststroke and the 100 metres butterfly, achieved a silver in the junior championship, and bagged a bronze in the 50 metres butterfly. Miki Nezhoda and Emma Harkin both won bronze medals in the 800 metres freestyle, with Emma also winning a silver in the 200 metres backstroke and bronze in the 400 metres freestyle.

Regional qualifers from Worthing Swimming Club | Submitted picture

Myles Paul won gold in the 13 years 50 metres, 100 metres and 200 metres freestyle and came third in the 50 metres butterfly. Ella Wardle won bronze in the 200 metres individual medley.

There were great results for the club’s younger swimmers too. Mariana Nezhodova won gold in the 10 years 200 metres breaststroke, backstroke and came second in the individual medley. Dougie Bettis came third in the 10 years 50 metres backstroke and was fifth in the overall points competition. Both swimmers have been selected for the Sussex Development Squad for swimmers under 12 years and will be joined by Hollie Wardle who also finished in the top 10 of her age group.

Chris Luesley, Head Coach at Worthing Swimming Club, said: “We’ve seen some fantastic performances and some great progression made by our swimmers resulting in eight swimmers qualifying to compete against the best swimmers in the region. It’s a brilliant achievement and the result of lots of hard work and dedication.

“I’m also delighted that some of our youngest swimmers have been recognised and are to be involved in the Sussex Development Squad for the coming year.”

Swimmers selected for Sussex Development Squad | Submitted picture

Worthing welcomes new swimmers and holds training sessions every day of the week at both Splashpoint and Windlesham House School, alongside land training delivered in partnership with the Sussex Performance Centre at Worthing College. The club also offers water polo and diving.