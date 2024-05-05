Yapton Reserves end WSFL season with four points from two
Last midweek, they won 4-3 away to Ambassadors after trailing twice. Josh Dean scored their first and set up the second for Joey Aldridge before half-time to lead 2-1 and in the second half, after Ambassadors had equalised and then gone ahead, Aldridge again and Marcus Sanders struck late on to snatch the win.
On Saturday, Yapton entertained Selsey Res, who had already completed a league and league cup double and fought an exciting 2-2 draw.
Josh Dean and Sanders put Yapton ahead in the second half after they had trailed 1-0 at half-time. Then Selsey equalised near the end with a disputed penalty.
Jake Dean took the honours for Yapton with a number of fine saves.