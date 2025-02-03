Ninety-two players took to the Littlehampton Golf Club links at the weekend in a team format with an added twist.

A yellow ball was passed between the four players from hole to hole and the 'user' doubled his points on that hole. However, if the ball is lost, no more double points were won.

One team lost their yellow ball with the opening tee shot of the day.

The new 16th hole, with remodelled bunkering, was in play for the first time and despite the recent wet weather the course was fully open, giving the players an excellent winter golf experience.

While only eight points separated the teams in 2nd, 3rd and 4th places, there were very clear winners.

The much proven combination of Craig Stoner, Mike Lyne, Robbie Clear and John Finneran posted 152 points to win by 11 points.