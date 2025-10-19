Youngman shines for Lewes Over-60s in Belfast

By Peter Badger
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 08:57 BST
Unbeaten Lewes Town Over-60s flew into Belfast to take on the highly rated Northern Ireland national over-60s team and came away with a 2-2 draw.

Northern Ireland scored a scrappy opener as Lewes Town struggled to adapt to the Harland and Wolff pitch.

However after a few long range efforts Town’s Simon Murray thumped a shot into the corner to equalise.

Birthday boy Fred Furner (61) slotted the second after a fine run down the wing as Town went into the break deservedly 2-1 up.

Hugo Youngman of Lewes Town receives the man of the match awardplaceholder image
Hugo Youngman of Lewes Town receives the man of the match award

The second half proved a different matter as Northern Ireland’s experience told as they got a deserved equaliser, despite a strong suspicion of offside.

Town keeper Hugo Youngman pulled off a series of fine saves, including a brave dive at the feet of NI’s dangerous centre-forward.

Mark Stafford nearly won it for Town at the death but his shot hit the keeper and bounced away. So 2-2 was the final score and a fair result for Town’s first international.

Youngman was named man of the match by Northern Ireland manager Sam Wilson at full time.

Lewes Town: Youngman, Hunt, Long, Connor, Croydon, Davies, Hambly, Murray, Furner, Stafford, Willett subs: Healey, Shore, Warman

