Youngman shines for Lewes Over-60s in Belfast
Northern Ireland scored a scrappy opener as Lewes Town struggled to adapt to the Harland and Wolff pitch.
However after a few long range efforts Town’s Simon Murray thumped a shot into the corner to equalise.
Birthday boy Fred Furner (61) slotted the second after a fine run down the wing as Town went into the break deservedly 2-1 up.
The second half proved a different matter as Northern Ireland’s experience told as they got a deserved equaliser, despite a strong suspicion of offside.
Town keeper Hugo Youngman pulled off a series of fine saves, including a brave dive at the feet of NI’s dangerous centre-forward.
Mark Stafford nearly won it for Town at the death but his shot hit the keeper and bounced away. So 2-2 was the final score and a fair result for Town’s first international.
Youngman was named man of the match by Northern Ireland manager Sam Wilson at full time.
Lewes Town: Youngman, Hunt, Long, Connor, Croydon, Davies, Hambly, Murray, Furner, Stafford, Willett subs: Healey, Shore, Warman