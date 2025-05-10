British Airways plane caught fire at London Gatwick after pilot mixed up left and right hands, report finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire broke out on a plane at London Gatwick last year after a pilot mixed up his left and right hands, an investigation has found.

The incident on June 28, 2024 - involving a British Airways flight to Vancouver, Canada - led to a 50-minute runway closure and 23 cancelled departures at the airport.

There were some 334 passengers and 13 crew were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

The co-pilot ‘expressed surprise’ at his error and ‘reported being well-rested and feeling fine’.

A fire broke out on a British Airways plane at Gatwick Airport last year after a pilot mixed up his left and right hands, an investigation has found. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on the Boeing 777 jet’s brakes on the runway at London Gatwick, a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

During take-off, the co-pilot of the plane ‘unintentionally’ pulled his left hand back on the thrust lever – reducing the power output – when he should have taken his hand away, investigators said.

At the same time, he should have been preparing to pull back on the control column with his right hand, the report stated.

He aborted the take-off after realising his error, and the plane came to a standstill ‘some distance before the end of the runway’, the AAIB said.

There were no reported injuries, the BBC reported.

The report stated that the co-pilot ‘expressed surprise in himself over the inadvertent thrust reduction’ and ‘could not identify a reason for it’.

It added that he ‘reported being well-rested and feeling fine’.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety is always our highest priority and our pilots brought the aircraft to a safe stop.

“We apologised to our customers and our teams worked hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

London Gatwick said it would not be commenting.

British Airways had issued a safety notice four days before the incident stating that pilots should ‘pause before execution and cognitively consider what the required action is’, the AAIB said.

The airline has included ‘mis-selections’ in its pre-flight briefing material for flight crews, the report added.