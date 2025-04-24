Enjoy the perfect mountain holiday in the Hautes Pyrénées

Cycling through the Hautes-Pyrénées

The Hautes-Pyrénées is home to some of the finest cycling in France, with dramatic landscapes and challenging climbs that regularly feature in some legendary stages of the Tour de France. The picturesque town of Lourdes – where the iconic Pic du Jer looms as a challenging yet rewarding ascent – makes a great starting point. From here, the routes only get more breathtaking. Cyclists can tackle one of the highest passes in the Pyrénées with views that stretch across the valleys below.

The ski runs – and lifts – of Cauterets are also put to great use for mountain bikers once the ski season ends, with trails tailored to all levels. Some trails start as high as 2300m and descend over a mile in altitude back to the village of Cauterets, but there are also dedicated kids’ courses and beginner trails.

Hautacam

If cycling up and down mountains sounds too strenuous, why not give Zippy Bike, in Hautacam, a spin? At just 300 metres long, it’s hardly the most strenuous bike route in the world. But what it lacks in length, it certainly makes up for in height because yourself and the bike are both attached to a harness and effectively cycling along a 50-metre-high tightrope, with some spectacular scenery in every direction. It’s the nearest you’ll ever come to feeling like Elliott did when his bike started flying in ET, and you’ll probably end up wishing you’d brought a basket and a soft toy to complete the experience. There are plenty of other thrills and spills at Hautacam, with tubing and tobogganing being firm favourites amongst visitors.

Pic du Mid de Bigorrei: A Breathtaking Peak in the French Pyrénées

Perched at 2,877 meters, Pic du Midi is one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the French Pyrénées. Famous for its astronomical observatory and stunning panoramas, this mountain rewards visitors with 360-degree views, stretching from the Pyrénées to the plains of southwest France. On clear days, you can even see as far as the Massif Central. The suspended skywalk, known as the “Ponton dans le Ciel” (Bridge in the Sky), offers an exhilarating experience, allowing visitors to step above the clouds. Reaching Pic du Midi is an adventure in itself, onboard a 15-minute cable car ride through the clouds from La Mongie. During summer, hiking and mountain biking trails surround the area. Pic du Midi also offers nighttime visits, where guests can admire the stars from one of Europe’s most famous astronomical observatories.

Lourdes: A Spiritual and Cultural Gem in the French Pyrénées

Nestled at the foothills of the French Pyrénées, Lourdes is one of the world’s most famous pilgrimage sites, attracting millions of visitors each year. Best known for its religious significance, Lourdes became renowned in 1858 when Bernadette Soubirous, a local girl, reported visions of the Virgin Mary at the Grotto of Massabielle. Today, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is a sacred destination, featuring the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, the Rosary Basilica, and the healing waters of the grotto, where many pilgrims seek miraculous cures. The torchlight processions held each evening create a deeply moving experience.

Spring skiing at Cauterets

It might be too late to book a ski holiday for spring 2025, but if you’re already planning for winter 2026, then Cauterets is the perfect destination for skiing during the Easter holidays. The resort offers one of the longest ski seasons in the Pyrénées and longer than most Alpine resorts, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy late-season skiing without the winter crowds. Thanks to its elevation (1,730m to 2,450m) and favourable climate, Cauterets maintains great snow coverage well into April. The Cirque du Lys ski area is particularly well-known for holding snow late in the season, offering well-groomed pistes and even fresh powder on colder days. Lift passes and accommodation are often found at bargain prices, making it a budget-friendly time to visit, too. Cauterets has also been renowned for its thermal springs for centuries, and there are some excellent spas to unwind in after a hard day on the slopes. The Thermes de César are located in the city centre, while Les Thermes des Griffons are nearby at the foot of a waterfall, accessible on foot or by free shuttle.

The perfect destination for dog owners and those who don’t enjoy flying

While Ryanair does fly from London to Lourdes, the best way to explore the region, particularly in spring and summer, is in your own car. Brittany Ferries has two sailings a week from Portsmouth to Bilbao that cut out most of the long drive south. From Bilbao, it’s just a 3-hour drive to Lourdes and the Hautes-Pyrénées, taking in some spectacular mountain and coastal scenery along the way. The route from Bilbao to Lourdes passes San Sebastian – home to one of the finest beaches in the world – and the surf town of Biarritz, as well as other gems on the French and Spanish Basque coast. Don’t forget to spend a day or two in Bilbao and visit the Guggenheim Museum while soaking up the Basque culture.

For anyone with a four-legged friend, Brittany Ferries has long been popular amongst dog owners, thanks to being the first UK operator to offer dog-friendly cabins and a dedicated area of the ship to exercise them. Facilities for families include sports areas, a digital games room, play areas, and free video-on-demand in their cabins.

1 . Contributed Zippy Bike Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pont d'Espagne Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lourdes Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hautacam Photo: Submitted