London Gatwick grows African connectivity with only UK to Uganda service

London Gatwick has expanded its connectivity across Africa with the launch of Uganda Airlines’ new service to Entebbe – the only direct route between the UK and Uganda.

The flag carrier will fly between London Gatwick and Entebbe four times a week, utilising its state-of-the art Airbus A330-800neo, offering convenient connections for both business and leisure travellers.

The new route is a significant milestone in London Gatwick's strategy to develop routes across Africa, following the arrival of Ethiopian Airlines in November 2023, and shows the airport's commitment to expanding its reach into high-growth markets.

The flight times will also provide seamless onward connections to 14 destinations throughout sub-Sharan Africa.

The direct link to Entebbe is expected to boost trade, tourism and investment between the UK and Uganda.

In 2024, total UK trade with Uganda was valued at £606m, with UK exports to Uganda totalling £483m.

With more than 200,000 Ugandans residing in the UK, the new service is poised to meet the growing demand for direct travel options, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: "We are delighted to welcome Uganda Airlines to London Gatwick.

“This new route not only strengthens our position as a key gateway to Africa but also supports our vision of fostering economic growth and connectivity, particularly among new markets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“As the airport continues to grow, we are excited about the opportunities this new connection will bring, further supporting the regional economy alongside leisure travellers across the South East.”

Jennifer Bamuturaki, CEO, Uganda Airlines said: “This new London route marks a major milestone in Uganda Airlines’ expansion strategy and reinforces our mission to connect Uganda to the world.

“We are thrilled to offer UK travellers a direct, convenient path to the Pearl of Africa where they can experience unrivalled wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and warm Ugandan hospitality.

“We invite the world to come and discover the magic of our country.”