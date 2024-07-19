Microsoft IT outage: easyJet, British Airways, Tui, Ryanair and Jet2 give updates on global issue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

easyJet have said customers ‘should expect longer than usual airport queues’ following this morning’s (Friday, July 19) global tech outage.

A mass Microsoft IT outage has been reported worldwide this morning (Friday, July 19) – reportedly affecting airlines, airports, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange and media organisations.

Southern Railway, which operates trains across Sussex, said it is currently experiencing ‘widespread IT issues across our entire network’.

London Gatwick said: “Early this morning we began experiencing issues with some of our IT systems. This is a global Microsoft issue affecting some airlines’ check-in systems, baggage and security, including eGates.”

easyJet’s HAVE SAID ITS IT systems have not been directly affected by the Microsoft systems issues | Picture: Steve Robards

And easyJet have now given SussexWorld an update. An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet’s IT systems have not been directly affected by the Microsoft systems issues this morning however we are aware that some airports’ systems have been impacted across Europe. This has led to some disruption to flights this morning and we expect some further potential impact to flights today. Customers should expect longer than usual airport queues and we are advising customers travelling from Spanish airports to arrive three hours before their flight.

We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check the latest updates on their flight on easyJet’s Flight Tracker before making their way to the airport. Although outside of our control, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Due to the widely-reported global Microsoft IT outage, some of our flights are likely to experience disruption today. This has caused issues across our operational systems and our teams are working hard to manage and limit the impact on our customers as far as we’re able to.”

Airline Ryanair updated followers on social media. A statement read: “We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time."

A TUI UK and Ireland spokesperson said the airline is “aware of the situation” and is “working hard to resolve the issues”. The spokesperson said: “Due to a global IT glitch affecting Windows computers and servers, TUI’s overall service level is impacted today. This outage also applies to partner systems like the automated check-in process at airports or cruise ports.

TUI and its partners are aware of the situation and are working hard to resolve the issues. In the meantime, most of our processes can be covered manually. If you are due to travel with TUI today, we ask for your patience and understanding.

“Please plan ahead, expect longer waiting times and regularly check the TUI App. Please also inform yourself about the current situation at your specific airport as the local situation might differ.”

A Jet2 spokesperson told our sister title NationalWorld: “We are aware of a large-scale IT outage which is affecting some computer systems. Whilst our systems are not directly affected, some airports and third parties across our network are. As a result, there may be operational disruption in some airports, including at check-in and boarding.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will keep customers updated, including via our website. Currently, all flights are due to depart as scheduled and our teams are present to assist customers.”

You can follow our global tech outage live updates here.