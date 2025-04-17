National Express enhances coach routes between Birmingham, Heathrow and Gatwick this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting today, Thursday 17th April, the UK’s largest scheduled coach operator is introducing faster journeys and an increase in services to provide even more affordable, convenient and reliable transport choices for the Easter getaway. Tickets are available now from just £7 one way.

Coach firm increases daily services from Birmingham - 27 services to Heathrow and 12 to Gatwick

Direct services to reach Heathrow in 2 hours 15 minutes - faster than rail

Great value fares available from £7

National Express has increased the frequency of daily services between Birmingham and Heathrow from 22 to 27 services a day. At the same time 18 of its fastest services have become even quicker than rail services, meaning customers can reach the airport in as little as 2 hours 15 minutes.

Services to London Gatwick have also increased, arriving at the airport within 3 hours 25 minutes - shaving nearly 30 minutes off the current journey times from Birmingham.

Bookings for services to London Gatwick airport are up 17% this Easter

Overall bookings for Easter travel on National Express services to major UK airports has increased by nearly 12% compared to the same period last year, with services to London Gatwick Airport proving particularly popular with an increase of 17%.

Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “We are thrilled to be introducing even faster, better connectivity between Birmingham, Heathrow, and Gatwick, with some coach journeys quicker than rail but at a much lower price.

“This latest investment in services from Birmingham means we are offering over double the number of services and faster journey times than any other operator, making it easier than ever for savvy holidaymakers to get to the airport.

“Customers can skip the hassle of hauling luggage or changing trains with our direct service from Birmingham Coach Station straight to the airport terminal door. Combined with a brilliant customer experience, travellers can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free start to the holidays.”

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB charging points and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com to plan your journey and book tickets.