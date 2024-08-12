Butlin's Bognor in West Sussex launches new school holiday deals

Butlin's Bognor

Butlin's in Bognor Regis is offering discounted day visits and summer holiday packages.

Butlin's Bognor Regis is offering a 10% discount on selected summer day visits. Day visitors can access various attractions, including live daytime shows at the Skyline Pavilion, the Splash Waterworld family pool with rides and slides, and unlimited access to the fairground, featuring a range of rides. The Little Stars Fairground is available for younger children, and there are both indoor and outdoor playgrounds, including the Beachcomber Inn playground.

For summer holidays, Butlin's is offering several last-minute three-night packages at their Bognor Regis location. The prices and details are as follows:

August 16, 2024: A three-night stay in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £420. The package includes live shows featuring Stephen Mulhern, pool access, and unlimited fairground rides. Pricing is based on a family of four.

August 23, 2024: A three-night stay in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £479. This package includes The Masked Singer Live, pool access, and unlimited fairground rides. Pricing is based on a family of four.

August 30, 2024: A three-night stay in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £391. This package also includes The Masked Singer Live, pool access, and unlimited fairground rides. Pricing is based on a family of four.

Dining packages are available at an additional cost, starting from £23.95 per adult, per day, £14.50 per child (ages 6-14), per day, and £6.80 per child (ages 2-5), per day.

All prices mentioned are accurate as of August 12, 2024, but are subject to change and limited availability. Further details and booking options can be found on the Butlin's website.