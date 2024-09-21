Sussex named one of the UK’s top 10 out-of-season holiday destinations
Holiday letting experts from holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the UK’s top 10 staycation spots for those looking to beat the crowds and travel out of season for their next holiday.
From idyllic coastal towns to beautiful wildlife havens, with the New Forest taking poll position followed by the Peak District and Somerset, the list is packed with a diverse range of locations across the UK, ensuring there is something for every kind of holidaymaker.
In putting the list together, staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk looked at the most cost-effective time to book a holiday let in the UK, the areas which are most popular and the destinations which are the most up and coming for an off season break.
Sussex ranked 10th in the list of top staycation spots.
A holidaycottages.co.uk spokesperson said: “Sussex is one of the most up-and-coming staycation destinations in the UK, with 140 miles of coastline and magnificent countryside, rich with grand stately homes, majestic castles, and dazzling gardens.
“In East Sussex, the town of Rye is a hidden gem that is making a name for itself as a ‘hip and happening’ seaside getaway.
“History buffs especially will feel at home in the town centre with its cobbled lanes lined with medieval, half-timbered houses and the ancient Rye Castle.
“Continue the journey back in time at The Mermaid Inn, which is as enchanting as it is ancient, with low, sloping ceilings, cosy nooks, and a cellar dating back to 1156.
“Nearby, Rye Nature Reserve offers several different walking routes, while Camber Sands – dubbed one of England’s finest beaches – is quickly becoming popular with holidaymakers, with Google searches for ‘Camber Sands beach’ increasing by a whopping 300% in the last 90 days.
“Round off your trip with a visit to Kino Teatr at St Leonards-on-Sea, a beautifully restored cinema with plush screening rooms that once existed as a Victorian library.”
The Isle of Wight was ranked fourth, ahead of Devon and Kent in fifth and sixth respectively.
North Yorkshire, Suffolk and Northumberland round out the UK’s top 10 out-of-season staycation spots.
For those seeking inspiration for some of the best places to visit in the UK off peak, including what makes them so special and where to stay nearby, holidaycottages.co.uk has put together a handy guide to help holidaymakers make the most of an out of season escape.
