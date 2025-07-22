The Hidden Secrets of the Isle of Wight — Explored sustainably with all the family in the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

Efficient, Powerful, and Ready for the Island

We took to the island roads in the eVito Tourer, the new face of efficient, powerful, and planet-friendly travel. With a fully electric range of up to 228 miles, front-wheel drive agility, and room for nine people, it’s built for both comfort and conscious exploration. With AIRMATIC air suspension and the reassuring glide of the MBUX multimedia system guiding us through the day, we felt the Rossetts Commercials supplied Mercedes-Benz pedigree in every mile.

What we found on our journey were the secret corners and lesser-known delights of this storied island, far from the postcard crowds but rich in character, charm and purpose.

Why the Isle of Wight is Perfect for EV Travel

At just 23 miles across at its widest point, the Isle of Wight is a dream location for electric vehicles. Range anxiety simply doesn’t exist here — especially not in a Tourer offering over 200 miles per charge. You can easily explore the entire island on a single charge, with plenty left in the battery to spare.

Better still, the Isle of Wight is actively encouraging electric transport. Many of the main towns — Newport, Ryde, Cowes, and Sandown — now offer EV charging points, with several hotels, visitor attractions, and even holiday parks providing on-site facilities for guests. Charging is clearly signposted, integrated into major route apps, and often located in beautiful, walkable spots so you can explore while topping up.

Add to that the island’s smooth, well-kept roads, slower traffic pace, and a growing number of EV-friendly ferries (such as Wightlink and Red Funnel offering priority boarding and charging stations at select terminals), and you’ve got a brilliant example of what sustainable tourism can look like.

The eVito’s quiet, emissions-free ride is right at home on the island’s scenic coastal roads and winding country lanes — many of which pass through Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Here, electric travel isn’t just practical; it feels perfectly in tune with the environment.

Steephill Cove — The Island’s Quiet Jewel

Just south of Ventnor and not accessible by road, Steephill Cove is one of the Isle’s best-kept secrets. A short walk down a coastal path leads to this idyllic, car-free cove. With fishing boats bobbing in the bay, handmade crab pasties at The Boathouse, and loungers lining the rocks, it’s like discovering Cornwall without the crowds.

The eVito brought us quietly through Ventnor and parked up comfortably nearby. With its 1.7 m³ of boot space, we had beach towels, picnic supplies, and even a foldable chair at the ready — all without compromise.

Quarr Abbey — Stillness and Spirituality

Most visitors overlook Quarr Abbey, but this working Benedictine monastery offers tranquil grounds, red-brick architecture, and organic farm walks that soothe the soul. Monks still live and worship here, producing artisan honey, apple juice, and chutneys from the land.

We used the eVito’s Parking Package and 360° camera to effortlessly glide into a tight shady spot — an appreciated feature on narrow, hedge-lined roads. A slow walk through the abbey’s shaded trails gave us the sense that time here bends and softens.

Godshill — Thatched History and Miniature Magic

Godshill is picture-postcard perfect. But look beyond the thatched roofs and tea rooms, and you’ll find The Model Village — a lovingly maintained miniature of the village itself, complete with bonsai trees and working train sets. A curiosity for kids and adults alike, it quietly celebrates British eccentricity and craftsmanship.

The eVito’s smooth ride and whisper-quiet engine meant we barely stirred a soul passing through the narrow lanes. AIRMATIC air suspension handled the humps and dips of village roads with aplomb, making for a near-silent approach.

The Wildheart Animal Sanctuary — Compassion on the Coast

Situated at Sandown’s seafront, The Wildheart Animal Sanctuary is not just a zoo — it’s a rescue centre for big cats, lemurs and monkeys saved from neglect. Walking through, you realise how much the island has embraced both conservation and compassion.

The Tourer’s ample seating meant we could bring the family along without fuss. In fact, the MBUX system made planning our route easy, with real-time updates on the best scenic drives and stopping spots en route.

Hidden History at Fort Victoria

Just west of Yarmouth lies Fort Victoria, a former coastal defence fort now housing a planetarium, marine aquarium, and woodland walks. It’s also a peaceful place for a coffee with sea views. Families looking for budget-friendly days out will love that entry to the grounds is free — perfect for curious minds and picnic blankets.

The eVito Tourer allowed us to carry all our day gear, kites and cameras included, without needing roof boxes or trailers. That boot space truly came into its own.

Donkeys, Alpacas and Afternoon Cake

The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary offers a quiet alternative to commercial animal attractions. With over 100 rescued donkeys and Shetland ponies, it’s a place of real heart. Entry is free, though donations are welcomed. After some nose nuzzles and gentle petting, we headed to the café for a delicious cream tea.

The eVito was right at home here — silent, non-polluting, and respectful of the serene setting. Its quiet operation is not just good for air quality but perfect for sensitive ears — both human and animal.

Carisbrooke Castle — A Regal Retreat Without the Crowds

While it’s on many lists, Carisbrooke Castle often remains less crowded than Osborne House or Blackgang Chine. Its panoramic views, historic connections to King Charles I, and working donkey wheel are compelling reasons to visit.

We climbed the ramparts after a short uphill drive that demonstrated the eVito’s torque and control. With zero emissions and almost zero sound, it felt fitting to arrive at this medieval landmark in a vehicle so conscious of its footprint.

Sundown at The Needles — But Take the Long Way

Most visitors flock straight to The Needles via Alum Bay and the chairlift. But take the long walk from Tennyson Down instead. You’ll earn every view with windswept cliffs and hidden wildlife. It’s one of the most spectacular coastal paths in Britain.

We parked the eVito in Freshwater Bay, took our walking boots from the spacious boot, and let our legs take over. That evening, as we returned footsore but grinning, the eVito welcomed us back with its comfortable interior and easy climate controls — no faff, no fuel stops, no noise.

Getting There and Getting Around

We travelled via Wightlink from Portsmouth, which offers EV priority lanes and charging facilities at some terminals. Once on the island, we found plenty of opportunities to top up the eVito — from Ryde to Cowes, Ventnor to Yarmouth, the island’s infrastructure is growing with the times.

The island is also investing in its green credentials. With goals to become more sustainable by 2030, local authorities and businesses are introducing EV-only parking zones, discounted ferry travel for EVs, and even solar-powered charging hubs. Whether you’re coming for a weekend escape or a longer adventure, you can do so with minimal impact.

Many come to the Isle of Wight to rediscover childhood memories or visit headline attractions. But take a different approach — slow down, listen to the sea, follow the locals’ advice, and open your eyes to the island’s hidden secrets. With a sustainable vehicle like the eVito Tourer, you’ll not only see more — you’ll tread lighter.

Because sometimes, the best discoveries lie off the beaten path — especially when you’ve got the power and silence to find them.

1 . Contributed On the Wightlink ferry from Lymington Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The pier at The Needles Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed On the waterfront Photo: Submitted