Two Sussex beaches are among the top 10 least crowded in Europe, according to new data.

Europe is full of popular beach destinations like Ibiza, Tenerife, and the Algarve, but it also has numerous hidden gems that offer unique experiences without the overwhelming tourist crowds.

During peak summer, many beaches are packed with tourists and locals alike.

Wizz Air has created a list of Europe's least crowded beaches for your next getaway – with Camber Sands ranking second and Brighton ranking sixth.

To determine the most and least overcrowded beaches Wizz Air analysed over 50 European countries and their top beaches.

They then used their travel expertise and a calculation that involved measuring the beach, dividing its area by the size of a beach towel, and then dividing that by the average number of daily visitors.

This gave an estimate of how much space each beach offers per person.

András Rado, head of communications at Wizz Air, said “While most of us are familiar with Europe's iconic beach destinations like Ibiza, Tenerife, or the Algarve, there are countless coastal gems that often go unnoticed by travellers.

“At Wizz Air, we're passionate about helping travellers affordably discover the lesser-known treasures of Europe.

“From a secluded, pristine cove in Croatia to a hidden sandy stretch in Albania, there are plenty of lesser-known beach spots where you can unwind, away from the bustling crowds.”

The study places the Beach of Durrës in the historic city of Durrës in Albania, as the least overcrowded beach out of all beaches researched.

Despite being one of the most popular beaches in Albania, it still provides a laid-back charm.

Wizz Air’s calculations reveal that each visitor has ample space, with room for just under 65 beach towels per person.

This makes it an ideal spot for families and sunbathers seeking a relaxing day by the Adriatic Sea.

Albania is quickly becoming a top destination for travellers in 2024 as more people uncover this hidden gem.

Boasting pristine, natural landscapes and budget-friendly prices, it’s the perfect choice for adventurers looking for something unique and off the beaten path.

Albania offers a variety of experiences that can easily compete with its more well-known, busier neighbours, such as Greece.

Next on Wizz Air’s list is Camber Sands, situated in East Sussex.

Known for its expansive sandy beach that extends nearly five miles along the English Channel, Camber Sands offers plenty of room to spread out, with space for as many as 61 beach towels per person.

Camber Sands has grown increasingly popular with both locals and tourists, especially those from London looking for a quick escape from the city, thanks in part to its rising fame on TikTok.

Taking third place is Zlatni Rat Beach, commonly known as the Golden Horn.

Located in Bol on the island of Brač, Croatia, this iconic beach is renowned for its distinctive, horn-shaped spit of golden pebbles that extends into the turquoise Adriatic sea.

Although it's a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world, its considerable size and expansive shoreline help maintain a sense of space, making it feel less crowded compared to smaller, more congested beaches in Croatia.

In fourth place was Borsh Beach in Albania, one of the country's longest and most picturesque beaches with calculations showing there to be enough room for 43 beach towels per person.

Plage de Pampelonne, Ramatuelle, on the French Riviera came in fifth place offering enough room for just under 34 beach towels per person.

Brighton came in sixth, offering enough room for exactly 27 beach towels per person.

Praia da Falésia, in Algarve, Portugal, Mogren Beach, in Budva, Montenegro, Nissi Beach, in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, and Playa d'en Bossa, in Ibiza, Spain, round out the top 10 least overcrowded beaches in Europe.