Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bizarre video footage shows two alpacas taking an afternoon walk along a city centre street.

Footage posted on X by Anne-Marie McNally shows two people leading the alpacas along Molesworth Street, Dublin, Ireland on April 11. People walking past the animals can be seen turning their heads as they notice the two alpacas, with some people stopping to take a photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alpacas spotted taking a stroll down city centre street.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McNally told Storyful she spotted them while having a coffee with her friend.