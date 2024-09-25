This video More videos

Take a back-stage peek at the Blackpool Illuminations and meet the people behind the magical event, in this brand new episode.

Experience the excitement, the challenges, and the sheer scale of what it takes to illuminate an entire town in this two-part mini documentary. Meet the faces behind the event and discover what makes it one of the most famous light displays in the world.

In the 24 minute episode, we hear from tourism bosses and designers who share their excitement for the event and explain why it’s so important for the popular resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint CEO at Partingtons Holiday Parks, Andrea Challis said: “It’s really important we have the Illuminations. It extends our season, and we’re as busy in September, October and November as we are in the Summer holidays. Every single weekend we’re busy.

“I believe the future is bright in tourism. Bookings are up again this year. After Covid we thought everything would go down and it’s gone up and up and up!”

We take an exclusive tour of the Lightworks factory (where the tableau’s are crafted) and speak to designers about the inspiration and technology behind their creations. Reporter Iain Lynn also visits Blackpool Promenade to meet some of the workers who brave the coastal winds to erect the towering tableau’s, ready for the autumn switch-on.

During the second half of the documentary, cyclists express their excitement for the event as they flaunt their colourful costumes for the annual Ride The Lights bike ride. We then head over to Tower Headland for the moment we’ve all been waiting for - the big light switch-on! Spice Girls’ Mel B takes to the stand to illuminate the city with a flick of a switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration hosts performances by singer Ella Henderson, American singer and dancer Kimberly Wyatt and entertainment from local acts, including the Upbeat Rock Academy and House Of Wingz.